Leftover Brisket Flannel Hash with Crispy Fried Eggs
4.00
(1)
If you've made too much brisket, this flannel hash is a great way to use up some leftovers. It gets its name from the way the red beets create a checkered look, like a cozy blanket, with apple and sweet potato upping the autumnal ante. Enjoy this simple yet sublime meal for breakfast, lunch or dinner, rounded out with a little green salad.
Ingredients
Method
- Put the Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes and the garlic in a medium pot and add water to cover. Bring to a boil, add 2 tablespoons of salt and cook until the potatoes are just fork tender, about 4 minutes. Drain and allow to dry on a clean kitchen towel.
- Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the schmaltz and heat until melted and shimmering. Add the apple and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until slightly softened, about 1 minute. Add the potatoes, brisket, beets and hot pepper. Season with a big pinch of salt and several grinds of black pepper and stir to combine. Spread evenly in the skillet and cook undisturbed until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes.
- Flip the pieces and repeat this process to cook until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Resist the urge to stir during each 2-minute interval so the hash can crisp throughout. Remove from the heat, cover and set aside.
- Heat a large nonstick skillet heat over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and swirl to coat the pan. Crack in the eggs and sprinkle each with a pinch of salt. Cook until the whites are almost set, then tip the pan slightly away from you and use a large spoon to baste the tops with some hot oil. Cook until crisp around the edges and the yolks are the desired doneness, 2 to 4 minutes.
- Divide the hash among 4 bowls and top each with a crispy fried egg. Serve with hot sauce.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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