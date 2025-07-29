Matcha-Poppy Seed Panna Cotta
Ingredients
Special equipment: eight 4-ounce ramekins
- Stir the gelatin and 2 tablespoons cold water together in a small bowl and let stand for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the matcha powder and 100g sugar in a small saucepan until no large lumps remain. Pour in 60ml of the half-and-half and whisk until it forms a smooth, thick paste. Pour in the vanilla and 240ml half-and-half and stir until smooth. Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the cream just begins to simmer at the edges and the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes.
- Remove the saucepan from the heat and immediately whisk the gelatin into the hot mixture until it dissolves. Pour the remaining half-and-half into the saucepan and stir until evenly combined.
- Using a ladle or liquid measuring cup, pour the matcha cream into eight 4-ounce ramekins. Refrigerate the ramekins until the cream is firm, about 3 hours.
- Meanwhile, place the strawberries in one small bowl and the kiwis in another. Evenly divide the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar between both bowls, toss to coat the fruit, then let stand for 15 minutes.
- To serve, briefly dip the bottom of each ramekin in a bowl of hot water for 10 to 15 seconds to loosen the panna cottas. Invert each panna cotta onto a small serving plate, spoon the strawberries and kiwis around the sides and sprinkle each lightly with the poppy seeds before serving.
