No-Churn Matcha Ice Cream
Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: a 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, chilled
- Whisk together the condensed milk, matcha powder, vanilla and salt in a large bowl and set aside.
- Whip the cream with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold about 120ml of the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold the lightened mixture into the whipped cream until well blended. Pour into a chilled 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, cover with plastic wrap and freeze until solid and scoopable, about 3 hours or up to overnight.
