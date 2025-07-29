Food Network

No-Churn Matcha Ice Cream

Matcha, a green tea powder popular in Japan, shines in this simple no-churn ice cream, which is delicious alone or topped with toasted coconut and chocolate chips.

Ingredients

Method

Special equipment: a 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, chilled

  1. Whisk together the condensed milk, matcha powder, vanilla and salt in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Whip the cream with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until firm peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold about 120ml of the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture with a rubber spatula until combined, then fold the lightened mixture into the whipped cream until well blended. Pour into a chilled 9-by-5-by-3-inch metal loaf pan, cover with plastic wrap and freeze until solid and scoopable, about 3 hours or up to overnight.
