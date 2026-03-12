Sunny's Take Home Steak and Garlic Noodles
4.00
(1)
"One of the best things about a great meal out is having a few leftovers to take home and reimagine in the kitchen. I have made croquettes from mashed potatoes and fried leftover mac and cheese from the best restaurants. This is one of my quick fixes for take home steak. I found this unique sugar and oil technique from a Vietnamese chef online and have used it as the beginning of many sauces since. It adds a rich depth of flavour, and despite being part sugar, it doesn't make this or any savoury dish too sweet. It's a nice balance, and worth adding to your repertoire."
Ingredients
Steak:
Sauce:
Method
- For the steak: In a large pan with straight sides on medium heat, add the oil, bell pepper and steak. Cook the steak to warm up and to the desired doneness, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the peppers and steak to a plate, leaving the fat in the pan.
- For the sauce: In the same pan, add the sugar and cook until the mix has a deep brown color and begins to smoke, about 30 seconds. Quickly add the oyster sauce, onion, garlic, beef stock and vinegar. Cook until slightly thickened, about 8 minutes.
- Add the noodles and move them around to coat. Serve with the steak, peppers and scallions over the top.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
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