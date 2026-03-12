"One of the best things about a great meal out is having a few leftovers to take home and reimagine in the kitchen. I have made croquettes from mashed potatoes and fried leftover mac and cheese from the best restaurants. This is one of my quick fixes for take home steak. I found this unique sugar and oil technique from a Vietnamese chef online and have used it as the beginning of many sauces since. It adds a rich depth of flavour, and despite being part sugar, it doesn't make this or any savoury dish too sweet. It's a nice balance, and worth adding to your repertoire."

Featured In: Recipes with Leftovers