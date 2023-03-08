Michel Roux's Provence Masterclass 1
Monday 9pm
S01, E01
Michel takes Sunday lunch to the next level. He serves fish quenelles, chicken cooked in salt crust pastry and red wine poached pears with galette serpentine.
S01, E02
Michel hosts a relaxed supper for friends. He prepares snails with hazelnuts, bourride sétoise and chocolate mousse with pineapple and rum.
Tuesday 9pm
S01, E03
Michel serves up a feast that's made to share. He prepares a smoked fish platter, a rich beef cheek bourguignon and a lattice-topped salted caramel and walnut tart.
S01, E04
Michel prepares his delicious take on brunch. He serves up cheese soufflés, chicken and wild mushroom pithivier and an elegant sweet wine jelly.