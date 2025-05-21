Food Network

Nadiya's Simple Spices

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UK
Next Up
Saturday 8:30pm

Episode 1

S01, E01

Episode 2

S01, E02

Episode 3

S01, E03

Episode 4

S01, E04

S01, E05

S01, E06

Related Shows

Marcus Wareing at Christmas

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Tom Kerridge's Christmas Dinner

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy

Tom Kerridge's Sunday Lunch

Related Recipes

Coleslaw with Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette

Gingered Coleslaw with Raisins

Tom Kerridge's Tomato Tonnato with Olives and Capers

Tom Kerridge's Tiramisu Pots

Tom Kerridge's Rigatoni with Sausage and Fennel

Tom Kerridge's White Chocolate and Lemon Soufflés

Tom Kerridge's Mushrooms with Hollandaise and Crispy Onion Rings

Tom Kerridge's Fish Finger Sandwich with Sauce Gribiche