Nadiya's Simple Spices
Episode 1
S01, E01
Nadiya Hussain shares four of her favourite feel-good dishes with a spicy twist. From a turmeric-infused seafood broth to a cinnamon cheesecake.
Episode 2
S01, E02
Nadiya delivers home-cooked treats to rival people's favourite takeaways, including a smoky aubergine pizza and a speedy chicken jalfrezi.
Episode 3
S01, E03
Nadiya shares family favourites, from her generations-old recipe for chicken korma to her son's favourite cake, a sweet cardamom traybake.
Episode 4
S01, E04
Nadiya shows that fragrant, flavoursome food doesn't need to be complicated. With just eight spices, she creates delicious meals for every occasion.