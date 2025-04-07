Nigel Slater's Dish Of The Day
Thursday 9pm
S01, E01
Nigel Slater demonstrates how to use those ingredients that arrive in abundance. He showcases ingenious ways to use fresh blackberries and figs.
S01, E02
Nigel Slater highlights the best ways to use the ingredients that are often side-lined when cooking. He demonstrates how left-overs can become the stars of the show.
S01, E03
Nigel Slater showcases some of the more unusual recipes in his repertoire. He creates the ultimate ricotta beef burger and a sesame seed salmon with mirin.
Thursday 1pm
S01, E04
Nigel Slater highlights that simple food with quality ingredients is a recipe for success. He whips up a sumptuous chicken and leek pie and a mushroom medley.
Thursday 1:30pm