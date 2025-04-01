Nigel Slater's Simple Cooking
Episodes
S01, E01
Nigel explores one of the oldest, most successful culinary pairings, the art of sweet and sour. He matches pork chops and gooseberry with rhubarb and caramel sauce.
S01, E02
Nigel explores the classic culinary pairing of fish and meat. He starts by matching trout and parma ham with lamb shanks and anchovies.
S01, E03
Nigel explores why spicy flavours work so well with something cooling. He matches a spicy tomato stew with a soothing yoghurt and makes a classic chicken curry.
S01, E04
Nigel explores the contrast between textures in the kitchen and how this contrast can make or break a dish. He then creates a classic savoury pie with puff pastry.