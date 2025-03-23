Food Network

Nigel Slater's Simple Suppers

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Episodes

New Tricks

S02, E01

Making Things Go Further

S02, E02

Spice Up Your Life

S02, E03

Too Good To Waste

S02, E04

Related Shows

Marcus Wareing at Christmas

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Tom Kerridge's Christmas Dinner

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy

Tom Kerridge's Sunday Lunch

Related Recipes

Mini Linzer Cookies

Mushroom and Lentil Shepherd’s Pie

Blood Orange & Basil Wine Spritzer

Liang Fen Bing (Grass Jelly Drink)

Orange Blossom Margarita

Dover Sole Meuniere

Pistachio Pesto Pasta

Pistachio-Crusted Cod with Citrus Salsa

Lamb Chops with Mint and Pistachio Salsa Verde

Pistachio Bomboloni

Pear and Pistachio Crisp

Pistachio Pesto Tortellini