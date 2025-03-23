Nigel Slater's Simple Suppers
Episodes
New Tricks
S02, E01
Nigel reinvents a traditional cottage pie by making a delicious squash and turkey bake. Plus, he puts his own spin on a sweet apple tart.
Making Things Go Further
S02, E02
Nigel makes some cheap and cheerful lamb, beetroot and bulgur wheat patties. He cooks one of his favourites, sausage and bean soup.
Spice Up Your Life
S02, E03
Nigel uses one of his favourite spices to cook mustard and lemon sausages with carrot mash. Plus, he makes a refreshing jelly for grown-ups.
Too Good To Waste
S02, E04
Nigel makes the most of what's leftover in his fridge by whipping up cheese and thyme puddings. Plus, he cooks crisp herb mushrooms.