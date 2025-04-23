Secrets Of The Curry Kitchen
Next Up
Saturday 8pm
Episodes
S01, E01
Chef Asma Khan shares the secret recipes and history of the most popular dishes at her critically acclaimed Indian restaurant, Darjeeling Express.
S01, E02
Chef Asma Khan explores the timeless flavours of Indian classics from a delicious Daal, and Jhal Farezi, to tangy Aloo Gobi Mattar and the historic First-Class Railway Curry.
S01, E03
Chef Asma Khan's recipes are inspired by Kolkata's Chinatown. They include chicken, chilli steak with spicy mash and mouthwatering Tangra prawns.
Saturday 8pm
S01, E04
Chef Asma Khan showcases the beauty of Indian desserts, with fragrant kheer, a spiced bread and butter pudding, a chocolate treat and banana fritters.