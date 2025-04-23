Food Network

Secrets Of The Curry Kitchen

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UK
Next Up
Saturday 8pm

Watch on
Discovery Plus Logo

S01, E01

S01, E02

S01, E03

S01, E04

S01, E05

Related Shows

Marcus Wareing at Christmas

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Tom Kerridge's Christmas Dinner

Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy

Tom Kerridge's Sunday Lunch

Related Recipes

Asma Khan's Monsoon Pakoras

Asma Khan's Red Watermelon Curry (Matira Curry)

Asma Khan's Shimla Mirch Paneer Tarkari

Asma Khan's Paneer Tikka

Asma Khan's Omelette Curry

Grilled Thai Curry Beef Roll

Grill-Poached Tomato Butter Halibut

Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado Crema

Grilled Cumin Lamb Skewers

Grilled Burrata and Tomato Pasta

Swineapple

Seekh Kebabs