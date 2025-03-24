Yum And Yummer
Episodes
A Day Of Comfort Food
S01, E01
Comfort food enthusiast Eddie Jackson runs down a day full of the world's best comfort food, from a brioche French toast breakfast to a gooey midnight snack.
Frankenfoods
S01, E02
Eddie Jackson goes through a full day of mind-blowing food combinations, from new takes on old favourites to presentations that aren't quite what they appear to be.
Superstuffed
S01, E03
Eddie Jackson spends the day indulging in foods that are jam-packed, crammed full and superstuffed with the tastiest, most delicious flavours imaginable.
Smothered To The Max
S01, E04
Eddie Jackson goes in for a full day of smothered goodness. Dishes range from savoury and sumptuous meals to sticky, sweet and syrupy desserts.