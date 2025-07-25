Food Network

Street Food to Fine Dining: Asian Chicken Recipes

148 recipes
Asian Chicken Recipes

Wing your way from street eats to gourmet feasts with these Asian chicken ideas!

From night markets to dining rooms, Asian chicken dishes are all about irresistible marinades, sizzling stir-fries, and finger-licking flavour. Craving a classic? Fakeaway favourites like Hong Kong style noodles with chicken and vegetables and Thai green chicken curry are way better at home, and for light bites, try sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, or a chicken stir-fry. No list of Asian chicken dishes is complete without chicken and avocado spring rolls and a chicken pad Thai, and for a serious showstopper, go all out with grilled honey-teriyaki chicken.  

From street snacks to dinner party delights, these Asian chicken recipes are simply outstanding!

There are so many great Asian chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Saucy Hot and Sweet Chinese Chicken

chinese chicken salad

Asian Chicken Salad with Ginger Dressing

Paper-Wrapped Crispy Salt & Pepper Chicken

Ultimate Korean Fried Chicken

Tenderstem and Chicken Vietnamese Noodle Soup

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Tom Makes An Intimate Dinner With Chicken Yakitori Skewers & BBQed Peaches | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom demonstrates how to make two recipes for an intimate al-fresco dinner for two: chicken yakitori skewers with papaya salad and BBQed peaches.

Crispy Chicken Wings with Citrus Five Spice Salt

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Amazing Asian Chicken Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian chicken recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to rule the culinary roost? Discover the wonderful world of Asian chicken ideas. Dive into a chicken satay stir-fry, paper-wrapped crispy salt and pepper chicken, and fabulous five-spice roast chicken drumsticks, or a marvellously magical chicken ginseng soup for comforting vibes. For something lighter, try an Asian chicken and quinoa salad, grilled hoisin chicken with chicory, or a tenderstem and chicken Vietnamese noodle soup. For statement Asian chicken dishes, how about saucy hot and sweet Chinese chicken, a classic chicken katsu, or an irresistible Indonesian braised chicken in sweet soy sauce with tenderstem coconut rice. Our Asian chicken recipes are a treasure trove of tasty treats!

Roasted Miso Chicken Wings

Chicken Stir Fry

Shortcut Chicken Massaman Curry

Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup

Organic Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Chicken Curry

Chicken Satay Stir Fry

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

penang curry

Penang Curry

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

Saucy Hot and Sweet Chinese Chicken

Pho to Go

Hot and Sour Soup

Asian Spicy Barbecue Chicken

Mojito chicken and roasted asparagus with almonds

Panko Parmesan crusted chicken with wasabi tomato sauce

Satay chicken salad wraps

Satay chicken salad wraps

Sweet and sour chicken

Grilled lemon chicken skewers with satay dip

Maniladas with white cheese and roasted tomatillo sauces

chinese chicken salad

Asian Chicken Salad with Ginger Dressing

Chicken satay sticks with wasabi mayonnaise

Seared foie gras with foie gras soup dumplings

chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

