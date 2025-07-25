Street Food to Fine Dining: Asian Chicken Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian chicken recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Wing your way from street eats to gourmet feasts with these Asian chicken ideas!
From night markets to dining rooms, Asian chicken dishes are all about irresistible marinades, sizzling stir-fries, and finger-licking flavour. Craving a classic? Fakeaway favourites like Hong Kong style noodles with chicken and vegetables and Thai green chicken curry are way better at home, and for light bites, try sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, or a chicken stir-fry. No list of Asian chicken dishes is complete without chicken and avocado spring rolls and a chicken pad Thai, and for a serious showstopper, go all out with grilled honey-teriyaki chicken.
From street snacks to dinner party delights, these Asian chicken recipes are simply outstanding!
Featured Asian Chicken Recipes
There are so many great Asian chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Makes An Intimate Dinner With Chicken Yakitori Skewers & BBQed Peaches | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom demonstrates how to make two recipes for an intimate al-fresco dinner for two: chicken yakitori skewers with papaya salad and BBQed peaches.
Crispy Chicken Wings with Citrus Five Spice Salt
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.