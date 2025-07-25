Asian Chicken Recipes

Wing your way from street eats to gourmet feasts with these Asian chicken ideas!

From night markets to dining rooms, Asian chicken dishes are all about irresistible marinades, sizzling stir-fries, and finger-licking flavour. Craving a classic? Fakeaway favourites like Hong Kong style noodles with chicken and vegetables and Thai green chicken curry are way better at home, and for light bites, try sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, or a chicken stir-fry. No list of Asian chicken dishes is complete without chicken and avocado spring rolls and a chicken pad Thai, and for a serious showstopper, go all out with grilled honey-teriyaki chicken.

From street snacks to dinner party delights, these Asian chicken recipes are simply outstanding!