Pan-to-Plate: Comforting Asian Rice Recipes

These Asian rice ideas are the grain event! As the heart and soul of Asian cuisine, rice is served everywhere from street food stalls to royal banquets, and we’ve got dishes for all occasions. Want that classic comfort? Try kung po prawns with egg and asparagus fried rice, Vietnamese grilled smoked pork chop rice bowls, or sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice. For lighter bites or a quick and easy lunch, try a scrummy shrimp fried rice, shiitake mushroom brown rice, or tasty Thai turkey and rice. It’s not a list of Asian rice dishes without the iconic tenderstem nasi goreng, and kimchi fried rice is an all-time classic.

From hearty dinners to speedy street eats, these Asian rice recipes reign supreme. 

Featured Asian Rice Recipes

There are so many great Asian rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Vietnamese Grilled Smoked Pork Chop Rice Bowls

Bacon, Egg and Prawn Fried Rice

Kung Po Prawns with Egg and Asparagus Fried Rice

Biggest and Best Bibimbap

Chilli chicken with jasmine rice

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

Scented jasmine rice

Air Fryer Fried Rice with Sesame-Sriracha Sauce

How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

Beef Rendang

Super simple and seriously scrummy, this iconic beef rendang recipe is a perfect option for a hearty main course.

Sensational Asian Rice Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
You’ll be bowled over by these Asian rice ideas. We’ve got sensational street eats, including the biggest and best bibimbap from Korea, Vietnamese caramel salmon with sticky rice, and a classic Thai red curry with chicken and pineapple. In the mood for a fakeaway? Look no further than iconic char siu BBQ pork, a stunning beef rendang, or prawn sushi rolls. Slow-cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime is one of the all-time favourite Asian rice dishes, and if you’re having a party, serve up some chicken and shiitake rice balls, soft rice paper rolls with prawns and pork, and Korean BBQ kalbi. Our Asian rice recipes aren’t just simple sides, they’re the main attraction!

Air Fryer Fried Rice with Sesame-Sriracha Sauce

Sushi Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

mango sticky rice

Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaves

Coconut brown rice pudding

Gingered brown rice

Sushi rice

Basmati rice

Fried Rice with Scallions, Edamame and Tofu

Tofu stir-fry with fried rice

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Sweet coconut rice with candied ginger

Scented jasmine rice

Shortcut Chicken Massaman Curry

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Korean Instant Noodles with Spicy Rice Cakes

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

bibimbap

Katsudon

Prawn sushi rolls

chicken teriyaki

spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

Vegetable biryani

