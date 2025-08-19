Pan-to-Plate: Comforting Asian Rice Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian rice recipe, we've got a great selection of rice dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
These Asian rice ideas are the grain event! As the heart and soul of Asian cuisine, rice is served everywhere from street food stalls to royal banquets, and we’ve got dishes for all occasions. Want that classic comfort? Try kung po prawns with egg and asparagus fried rice, Vietnamese grilled smoked pork chop rice bowls, or sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice. For lighter bites or a quick and easy lunch, try a scrummy shrimp fried rice, shiitake mushroom brown rice, or tasty Thai turkey and rice. It’s not a list of Asian rice dishes without the iconic tenderstem nasi goreng, and kimchi fried rice is an all-time classic.
From hearty dinners to speedy street eats, these Asian rice recipes reign supreme.
