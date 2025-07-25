For crisp veggies, punchy dressings, and a riot of colours and textures, check out our awesome Asian salad ideas. A superfoods salad with carrot-doenjang dressing and an Asian prawn and celery salad are healthy and delicious, but for something heartier, try a papaya salad with marinated beef fillet, a classic Chinese spiced duck salad, or a Thai chicken salad with peanuts and lime. No line-up of Asian salad dishes is complete without a tamarind beef and kohlrabi salad or an iconic roasted edamame salad, while for a fun, make-you-own meal for the whole family, look no further than satay chicken salad wraps, perfect for parties, picnics and packed lunches.

