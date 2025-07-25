Food Network

Crunch, Colour, and Kick: Asian Salad Recipes

75 recipes
Featured Asian Salad Recipes

There are so many great Asian salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Papaya Salad with Marinated Beef Fillet

bibimbap

Bibimbap salad

Asian calamari salad

Spicy lamb and soba noodle salad

Asian Prawn and Celery Salad

Bamboo Salad with Crispy Noodles

Tenderstem and Beef Pattani Salad

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.

Superfoods Salad with Carrot-Doenjang Dressing

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Delicious Asian Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For crisp veggies, punchy dressings, and a riot of colours and textures, check out our awesome Asian salad ideas. A superfoods salad with carrot-doenjang dressing and an Asian prawn and celery salad are healthy and delicious, but for something heartier, try a papaya salad with marinated beef fillet, a classic Chinese spiced duck salad, or a Thai chicken salad with peanuts and lime. No line-up of Asian salad dishes is complete without a tamarind beef and kohlrabi salad or an iconic roasted edamame salad, while for a fun, make-you-own meal for the whole family, look no further than satay chicken salad wraps, perfect for parties, picnics and packed lunches.

Asian Ribbon Salad

Superfoods Salad with Carrot-Doenjang Dressing

Seaweed Salad

Coconut and Cucumber Salad

Papaya Salad with Marinated Beef Fillet

Citrus cured sardine salad

bibimbap

Spice Islands salad with sambal dressing

Satay chicken salad wraps

chinese chicken salad

Asian Chicken Salad with Ginger Dressing

goi boi tau me

Spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

Dang cold Asian noodle salad

Festive Duck Salad

Tuna tataki salad

Crispy duck

Sticky Vietnamese Pork, Green Mango and Papaya Salad

Asian calamari salad

Green papaya salad and lemongrass chicken

Chinese-Spiced Duck Salad

Vegetable Salad Rolls

Roasted Edamame Salad

Avocado & Edamame Salad

