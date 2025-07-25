Crunch, Colour, and Kick: Asian Salad Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian salad recipe, we've got a great selection of salad dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
There are so many great Asian salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.
Superfoods Salad with Carrot-Doenjang Dressing
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.Discover Now
Whether you're looking for simple Asian salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For crisp veggies, punchy dressings, and a riot of colours and textures, check out our awesome Asian salad ideas. A superfoods salad with carrot-doenjang dressing and an Asian prawn and celery salad are healthy and delicious, but for something heartier, try a papaya salad with marinated beef fillet, a classic Chinese spiced duck salad, or a Thai chicken salad with peanuts and lime. No line-up of Asian salad dishes is complete without a tamarind beef and kohlrabi salad or an iconic roasted edamame salad, while for a fun, make-you-own meal for the whole family, look no further than satay chicken salad wraps, perfect for parties, picnics and packed lunches.