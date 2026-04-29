These bacon salad ideas turn the humble rasher into a salad superstar! For a tasty twist on a fry-up, a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms is seriously scrumptious, while for bang-on brunch, how about an endive salad with bacon, caramelised onions and blue cheese vinaigrette, a warm salad of tenderstem broccoli with quails eggs and bacon, or a Cobb, with bacon, avocado, chicken and hard-boiled eggs. Bacon salad dishes don’t come much better than a traditional German potato salad, and for a sensational starter, try a fiery summer bruschetta with zesty olive spread and spicy candied bacon. From weekday lunches to weekend feasts, these bacon salad recipes prove that everything’s better with bacon!

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