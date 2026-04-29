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Bring the Sizzle: Bacon Salad Recipes

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Featured Bacon Salad Recipes

There are so many great bacon salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Endive Salad with Bacon, Caramelised Onions and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Canadian Bacon

Spinach Salad with Fried Egg, Bacon and Mushrooms

Slow-Cooker German Potato Salad

salad with homemade ranch dressing and croutons

Family favourite salad with homemade ranch dressing and croutons

Perfect Spinach Salad

Creamy Broccoli Salad

Ginger and Coriander Corn Salad

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Giada Makes Honey Mustard Pork Roast With Bacon & Butternut Squash Soup | Giada At Home

Giada is making honey mustard pork roast with bacon & butternut squash soup, delicious dishes that will impress all your dinner guests!

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Barley & Bacon Salad

Minimal cooking, maximum flavour, this amazing barley salad with bacon recipe is the ultimate summer picnic classic!

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Brilliant Bacon Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple bacon salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These bacon salad ideas turn the humble rasher into a salad superstar! For a tasty twist on a fry-up, a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms is seriously scrumptious, while for bang-on brunch, how about an endive salad with bacon, caramelised onions and blue cheese vinaigrette, a warm salad of tenderstem broccoli with quails eggs and bacon, or a Cobb, with bacon, avocado, chicken and hard-boiled eggs. Bacon salad dishes don’t come much better than a traditional German potato salad, and for a sensational starter, try a fiery summer bruschetta with zesty olive spread and spicy candied bacon. From weekday lunches to weekend feasts, these bacon salad recipes prove that everything’s better with bacon!

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Wilted Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing

Baby Leaf Salad with Bacon

Endive Salad with Bacon, Caramelised Onions and Blue Cheese Vinaigrette

Spinach salad with warm streaky bacon dressing

Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon and Apple Cider Dressing

Tenderstem, Bacon and Egg Brunch Salad

Black-Eyed Pea Salad with Canadian Bacon

Endive Salad with Egg and Bacon

Spinach Salad with Fried Egg, Bacon and Mushrooms

Slow-Cooker German Potato Salad

Barley salad

cobb salad

Cobb salad

salad with homemade ranch dressing and croutons

Family favourite salad with homemade ranch dressing and croutons

Picnic potato and chicken salad

Picnic Potato and Chicken Salad

Fiery summer bruschetta with zesty olive spread and spicy candied bacon

Mae's Broccoli Cheddar Salad

Super Zesty Potato Salad

German potato salad

Fancy Potato Salad

Spinach salad with warm bacon dressing

Spinach salad with sweet vinaigrette

English pea salad

Classic salad with chicken

Ginger and Coriander Corn Salad

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