Bring the Sizzle: Bacon Salad Recipes
34 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic bacon salad recipe, we've got a great selection of bacon salad dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Bacon Salad Recipes
There are so many great bacon salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Giada Makes Honey Mustard Pork Roast With Bacon & Butternut Squash Soup | Giada At Home
Giada is making honey mustard pork roast with bacon & butternut squash soup, delicious dishes that will impress all your dinner guests!
Barley & Bacon Salad
Minimal cooking, maximum flavour, this amazing barley salad with bacon recipe is the ultimate summer picnic classic!Discover Now
Brilliant Bacon Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple bacon salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These bacon salad ideas turn the humble rasher into a salad superstar! For a tasty twist on a fry-up, a spinach salad with fried egg, bacon and mushrooms is seriously scrumptious, while for bang-on brunch, how about an endive salad with bacon, caramelised onions and blue cheese vinaigrette, a warm salad of tenderstem broccoli with quails eggs and bacon, or a Cobb, with bacon, avocado, chicken and hard-boiled eggs. Bacon salad dishes don’t come much better than a traditional German potato salad, and for a sensational starter, try a fiery summer bruschetta with zesty olive spread and spicy candied bacon. From weekday lunches to weekend feasts, these bacon salad recipes prove that everything’s better with bacon!