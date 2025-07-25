Food Network
Grilled bruschetta with grilled red and yellow peppers, gorgonzola and basil oil

Bruschette You Can: Delicious Bruschetta Recipes

29 recipes
Bruschetta Recipes

Craving a bite of bruschetta brilliance? These bruschetta recipes are toast-ally irresistible!

Start with a classic roasted tomato bruschetta with juicy tomatoes, fragrant basil, and a drizzle of golden olive oil piled high on crusty grilled bread, and if you’re looking to mix things up, try a fiery summer bruschetta with zesty olive spread and spicy candied bacon. For a fruity twist, serve up a stunning strawberry bruschetta recipe, while seafood fans will fall hook, line, and sinker for garlic halibut with tomato-caper bruschetta, and meat lovers can pile on Parma ham, goat’s cheese, avocado and fresh herbs. For a veggie alternative, don’t miss the outstanding and delicious grilled asparagus bruschetta.

These bruschetta bread recipes are the toast of the town!

Featured Spanish Bruschetta Recipes

There are so many great Spanish bruschetta recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Bruschetta Pizzaiola

Grilled Asparagus Bruschetta

Bruschetta

Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil Bruschetta

Brilliant Bruschetta Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple bruschetta recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking to raise your appetiser game? These bruschetta recipe ideas are the best thing since sliced bread! Bruschetta with grape tomatoes, garlic, basil and balsamic is a timeless favourite, while for the perfect Mediterranean bite, how about gorgonzola, fig and prosciutto di Parma bruschetta, or a classic Caprese-style tomato, mozzarella and basil. Fancy a bruschetta bread recipe with a difference? How about a breakfast bruschetta with Tabasco scrambled eggs, sun-dried tomatoes and basil pesto, or a brunch-tastic bruschetta recipe with tenderstem, garlic mushrooms and feta. For a stunning sweet-savoury sensation, apricot and chicken is hard to beat.

All Recipes

Roasted Pepper and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Parma Ham, Goat's Cheese, Avocado and Fresh Herb Bruschetta

Braised clams in parsley broth, peas and bruschetta with tomatoes and fried capers

Prosciutto and goats cheese bruschetta with black lentils

Fiery summer bruschetta with zesty olive spread and spicy candied bacon

Roasted tomato bruschetta

Garlic halibut with tomato-caper bruschetta

Gorgonzola, Fig and Prosciutto di Parma Bruschetta

Aubergine bruschetta with pita chips

Bruschetta with hot cherry tomatoes

Bruschetta with Ricotta and Marmalade

Grilled bruschetta with grilled red and yellow peppers, gorgonzola and basil oil

bruschetta

Mediterranean bruschetta

Strawberry bruschetta

Breakfast bruschetta

Bruschetta con pomodori

Apricot and chicken bruschetta

Bruschetta with Gorgonzola, Balsamic Figs, Mint and Watercress

Bruschetta with Tenderstem, Garlic Mushrooms and Feta

Bruschetta with Peppers and Gorgonzola

Grilled Asparagus Bruschetta

Bruschetta with sauteed mushrooms

