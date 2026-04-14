Twirl Power: Chicken Noodles Recipes
If you're looking for a classic chicken noodle recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken and noodles dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Chicken Noodle Recipes
Get yourself tied up in a tasty tangle with this amazing collection of chicken noodle dishes!
From the steaming bowl of Thai chicken noodle soup to buttery brandied curry chicken with grapes, there’s a noodle dish for every craving. Feeling nostalgic? Try a hearty homemade chicken chow mein or an iconic chicken stroganoff, and if you’re looking for a simple chicken noodle recipe for the weeknight rush, try a winter-warming chicken noodle casserole, a classic chicken pad Thai, or Hong Kong-style noodles with chicken and vegetables.
Whether it’s slurpable, scoopable, or satisfyingly twirlable, these chicken noodle recipes turn simple ingredients into bowls of pure tangled delight.
Featured Chicken Noodle Recipes
There are so many great chicken noodle recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes An Easy, Quick And Delicious Singapore-Style Egg Noodles | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok teaches you how to prepare easy and quick Asian meals. One of his favourites is this delicious Singapore-style egg noodle dish.
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Nigella's Thai chicken noodle soup is pure comfort in a bowl. It's light, fragrant, and gently spiced to soothe and satisfy in every slurp.Discover Now