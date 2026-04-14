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Twirl Power: Chicken Noodles Recipes

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Chicken Noodle Recipes

Get yourself tied up in a tasty tangle with this amazing collection of chicken noodle dishes!

From the steaming bowl of Thai chicken noodle soup to buttery brandied curry chicken with grapes, there’s a noodle dish for every craving. Feeling nostalgic? Try a hearty homemade chicken chow mein or an iconic chicken stroganoff, and if you’re looking for a simple chicken noodle recipe for the weeknight rush, try a winter-warming chicken noodle casserole, a classic chicken pad Thai, or Hong Kong-style noodles with chicken and vegetables.

Whether it’s slurpable, scoopable, or satisfyingly twirlable, these chicken noodle recipes turn simple ingredients into bowls of pure tangled delight.

Featured Chicken Noodle Recipes

There are so many great chicken noodle recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Healthy Chicken Chow Mein

Thai curry chicken noodle soup

Thai-Style Chicken, Shiitake and Tenderstem Brocolli with Noodles and Coconut Broth

10-Minute Chicken, Corn and Kimchi Ramen Noodles new

10-Minute Chicken, Corn and Kimchi Ramen Noodles

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Chow Mein

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

Hong Kong style noodles with chicken and vegetables

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Gok Makes An Easy, Quick And Delicious Singapore-Style Egg Noodles | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok teaches you how to prepare easy and quick Asian meals. One of his favourites is this delicious Singapore-style egg noodle dish.

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Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Nigella's Thai chicken noodle soup is pure comfort in a bowl. It's light, fragrant, and gently spiced to soothe and satisfy in every slurp.

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Incredible Chicken Noodle Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chicken noodle recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready for a seriously satisfying slurp-fest? These chicken noodle dishes are egg-cellent! Light and easy does it with sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, or tasty 10-minute chicken, corn and kimchi ramen noodles. For simple chicken noodle recipes for midweek meals, try honey teriyaki chicken fingers with sesame seeds, cellophane noodles and snap peas, tenderstem and chicken peanut noodles, or a scrummy slow-cooker chicken noodle soup. Craving the crunch? Chicken and vegetable spring rolls are your takeaway fakeaway, while a Thai curry chicken noodle soup is pure comfort food. Twist up lunch, brunch, and weeknight supper with our incredible chicken noodle recipes.

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chicken
noodle

Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

Hong Kong style noodles with chicken and vegetables

Savory Sour Chicken Noodle Soup

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Chicken Noodle Casserole

Monday Night Tenderstem and Chicken Peanut Noodles

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Chow Mein

Chicken and Noodles

Organic Thai Green Curry

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

matzo ball soup

Rita's family matzo ball noodle soup

Brandied curry chicken with grapes

Firecracker Chicken

Chicken Stroganoff

Lemon chive noodles

Vegetable noodle soup

Chicken and Vegetable Spring Rolls

Singapore-style noodles

Tenderstem and Chicken Vietnamese Noodle Soup

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