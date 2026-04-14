Chicken Noodle Recipes

Get yourself tied up in a tasty tangle with this amazing collection of chicken noodle dishes!

From the steaming bowl of Thai chicken noodle soup to buttery brandied curry chicken with grapes, there’s a noodle dish for every craving. Feeling nostalgic? Try a hearty homemade chicken chow mein or an iconic chicken stroganoff, and if you’re looking for a simple chicken noodle recipe for the weeknight rush, try a winter-warming chicken noodle casserole, a classic chicken pad Thai, or Hong Kong-style noodles with chicken and vegetables.

Whether it’s slurpable, scoopable, or satisfyingly twirlable, these chicken noodle recipes turn simple ingredients into bowls of pure tangled delight.