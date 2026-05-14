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Taco 'Bout a Winner: Chicken Taco Recipes

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Featured Chicken Tacos Recipes

There are so many great chicken tacos recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Puffy Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

Tacos Picadillo

Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken and Steak Taco Bar

Vietnamese Chicken Tacos

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How to Make Korean Short Rib Tacos with Jet Tila | Ready Jet Cook With Jet Tila

Short ribs are pure GOLD in these Korean tacos!! Taco night will never be the same again.

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Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Question: How do you win Parent of the Year? Answer: Replace your kid's boring packed lunch sandwiches with these amazing buffalo chicken tacos!

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Delicious Chicken Taco Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chicken taco recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These incredible chicken taco ideas are pure pollo perfection! From puffy chicken tacos with a zingy red cabbage slaw to roasted tomato and pepper chicken tacos, these recipes bring a taste of Mexico straight to your table. Spice lovers can turn up the heat with sensational sriracha chicken and avocado tacos, while for a twist on tradition, how about Vietnamese chicken tacos or a chicken taco meat pizza! BBQ chicken tacos with coriander-lime cream are one of the all-time classics, and it’s not a fiesta without a sweet-and-spicy chicken and steak taco bar at home! Our chicken taco recipes are definitely nacho average dinner!

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Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Puffy Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

Chicken Taco Meat Pizza

Michael's tacos with chicken taco filling

BBQ Chicken Taco with Coriander-Lime Cream

Tacos Picadillo

Turkey Tacos Picadillo

Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken and Steak Taco Bar

Roasted Tomato and Pepper Chicken Tacos

Sriracha Chicken and Avocado Tacos

Beer-Braised Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken and Fruit Tacos

Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breast Tacos with BBQ Onions and Coleslaw

Chicken Taco Salad

Vietnamese Chicken Tacos

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Spicy Chicken Tacos

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