These incredible chicken taco ideas are pure pollo perfection! From puffy chicken tacos with a zingy red cabbage slaw to roasted tomato and pepper chicken tacos, these recipes bring a taste of Mexico straight to your table. Spice lovers can turn up the heat with sensational sriracha chicken and avocado tacos, while for a twist on tradition, how about Vietnamese chicken tacos or a chicken taco meat pizza! BBQ chicken tacos with coriander-lime cream are one of the all-time classics, and it’s not a fiesta without a sweet-and-spicy chicken and steak taco bar at home! Our chicken taco recipes are definitely nacho average dinner!

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