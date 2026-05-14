Taco 'Bout a Winner: Chicken Taco Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic chicken taco recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken taco ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chicken Tacos Recipes
There are so many great chicken tacos recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How to Make Korean Short Rib Tacos with Jet Tila | Ready Jet Cook With Jet Tila
Short ribs are pure GOLD in these Korean tacos!! Taco night will never be the same again.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Question: How do you win Parent of the Year? Answer: Replace your kid's boring packed lunch sandwiches with these amazing buffalo chicken tacos!Discover Now
Delicious Chicken Taco Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple chicken taco recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These incredible chicken taco ideas are pure pollo perfection! From puffy chicken tacos with a zingy red cabbage slaw to roasted tomato and pepper chicken tacos, these recipes bring a taste of Mexico straight to your table. Spice lovers can turn up the heat with sensational sriracha chicken and avocado tacos, while for a twist on tradition, how about Vietnamese chicken tacos or a chicken taco meat pizza! BBQ chicken tacos with coriander-lime cream are one of the all-time classics, and it’s not a fiesta without a sweet-and-spicy chicken and steak taco bar at home! Our chicken taco recipes are definitely nacho average dinner!