Go Choconuts: Chocolate Hazelnut Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic chocolate hazelnut recipe, we've got a great selection of chocolate hazelnut ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chocolate Hazelnut Recipes
There are so many great chocolate hazelnut recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Garten's Recipe For Perfect Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies! | Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Ina makes chocolate chip cookies for her guest, Willie Geist, who later helps her prepare some summer drinks for them and their respective partners.
Michel Roux's Choux Buns – 3 Ways
Michel's trio of pistachio, chocolate and fig choux buns are mouthwatering marvels of Michelin magic!Discover Now
Sensational Chocolate Hazelnut Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple chocolate hazelnut recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These chocolate hazelnut ideas are pure magic! We’ve got seriously scrumptious showstoppers, including a chocolate hazelnut Napoleon - where flaky layers of puff pastry are stacked with cream - as well as a melt-in-the-middle chocolate hazelnut lava cake, and crispy chocolate hazelnut filo cigars with a white chocolate dip. We’ve also got family-friendly chocolate hazelnut dishes, including chocolate hazelnut smoochies and gooey s’mores stuffed with melty chocolate and toasted nuts. Looking for a dinner party centrepiece? Try a chocolate roulade with boozy blackberries for a surefire win! From family puds to entertaining excellence, these chocolate hazelnut recipes prove that everything’s better with chocolate!