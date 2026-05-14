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Go Choconuts: Chocolate Hazelnut Recipes

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Featured Chocolate Hazelnut Recipes

There are so many great chocolate hazelnut recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chocolate Hazelnut Filo Cigars with White Chocolate Dip

Chocolate Hazelnut Napoleon

Chocolate-hazelnut lava cakes

Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti

Tempting Chocolate Truffle Cake

S'mores Buffet

Gianduja bars

Lyle's Chocolate Truffles

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Ina Garten's Recipe For Perfect Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies! | Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Ina makes chocolate chip cookies for her guest, Willie Geist, who later helps her prepare some summer drinks for them and their respective partners.

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Michel Roux's Choux Buns – 3 Ways

Michel's trio of pistachio, chocolate and fig choux buns are mouthwatering marvels of Michelin magic!

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Sensational Chocolate Hazelnut Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chocolate hazelnut recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These chocolate hazelnut ideas are pure magic! We’ve got seriously scrumptious showstoppers, including a chocolate hazelnut Napoleon - where flaky layers of puff pastry are stacked with cream - as well as a melt-in-the-middle chocolate hazelnut lava cake, and crispy chocolate hazelnut filo cigars with a white chocolate dip. We’ve also got family-friendly chocolate hazelnut dishes, including chocolate hazelnut smoochies and gooey s’mores stuffed with melty chocolate and toasted nuts. Looking for a dinner party centrepiece? Try a chocolate roulade with boozy blackberries for a surefire win! From family puds to entertaining excellence, these chocolate hazelnut recipes prove that everything’s better with chocolate!

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Chocolate Hazelnut Filo Cigars with White Chocolate Dip

Hazelnut truffles

Chocolate caramel hazelnut ice coffee

Chocolate Mousse with Hazelnuts

Chocolate Hazelnut Napoleon

Chocolate-hazelnut smooches: baci d'alassio

Chocolate-hazelnut lava cakes

Hazelnut crunch cake

Chocolate hazelnut smooches

Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti

Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake

Hazelnut and chocolate pie with vanilla whipped cream

Hazelnut and Mocha Macarons

Chocolate Hazelnut Brioche Cake

Michel Roux's Choux Buns – 3 ways

Cheese & Chocolate Half n’ Half Tree

Pacific northwest blackberry filled doughnuts with white chocolate ganache and toasted hazelnuts

Chocolate Salami

Nutella tarte

Chocolate raspberry fizz: Christmas special

Miranda’s Chocolate Brownie Meringue Cake

Tempting Chocolate Truffle Cake

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

Lyle's Chocolate Truffles

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