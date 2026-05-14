These chocolate hazelnut ideas are pure magic! We’ve got seriously scrumptious showstoppers, including a chocolate hazelnut Napoleon - where flaky layers of puff pastry are stacked with cream - as well as a melt-in-the-middle chocolate hazelnut lava cake, and crispy chocolate hazelnut filo cigars with a white chocolate dip. We’ve also got family-friendly chocolate hazelnut dishes, including chocolate hazelnut smoochies and gooey s’mores stuffed with melty chocolate and toasted nuts. Looking for a dinner party centrepiece? Try a chocolate roulade with boozy blackberries for a surefire win! From family puds to entertaining excellence, these chocolate hazelnut recipes prove that everything’s better with chocolate!

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