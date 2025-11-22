Hungry for a taste of Hellenic happiness? Check out these Greek dinner recipes. Kick off with a classic starter of tzatziki with toasted pitta crisps or stuffed roasted aubergine rolls, while for a creative twist on traditional Greek dinner dishes, Greek tacos go down a treat! Then roll out the red carpet for icons of Greek cuisine which are loved across the globe, including chicken and pork souvlaki, a winter-warming beef moussaka, prawn saganaki filo pies, and perfectly grilled lamb kebabs. It’s not a party without crispy cheese pies - known as tyropitakia - or spiced lamb kofta with a minty yoghurt dip, and everyone loves an opa burger! Our Greek dinner recipes are mouthwatering Mediterranean magic!

