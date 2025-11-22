Food Network

Feast of the Gods: Memorable and Modern Greek Dinner Recipes

50 recipes
Featured Greek Dinner Recipes

There are so many great Greek dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Barbecued Halloumi with Chilli and Honey

Chicken Kebabs with No-Cook Peach Chutney

Veggie Moussaka

Lamb Kebabs

Greek Meatball Salad

Spinach and Feta Pie

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

baklava

Making Iconic & Tasty Greek Dishes: Lamb Kleftico, Keftedes & Spanakopitta | Torode & Hardeep's Tour

John Torode & Hardeep Singh Kohli try out a variety of greek dishes and learn more about greek cuisine and culture!

Spiced Lamb Kofta with Minty Yoghurt Dip

These lamb koftas are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and the cool, minty yoghurt dip works wonders with the spicy meat!

Incredible Greek Dinner Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Hungry for a taste of Hellenic happiness? Check out these Greek dinner recipes. Kick off with a classic starter of tzatziki with toasted pitta crisps or stuffed roasted aubergine rolls, while for a creative twist on traditional Greek dinner dishes, Greek tacos go down a treat! Then roll out the red carpet for icons of Greek cuisine which are loved across the globe, including chicken and pork souvlaki, a winter-warming beef moussaka, prawn saganaki filo pies, and perfectly grilled lamb kebabs. It’s not a party without crispy cheese pies - known as tyropitakia - or spiced lamb kofta with a minty yoghurt dip, and everyone loves an opa burger! Our Greek dinner recipes are mouthwatering Mediterranean magic!

Barbecued Halloumi with Chilli and Honey

Chicken Kebabs with No-Cook Peach Chutney

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Lamb Koftas

Organic Mini Minty Lamb Koftas

opa burger

Opa! burgers - (winning alternative burger)

Shish kebab with yoghurt sauce and lemon-olive couscous

baklava

griddled red snapper

Griddled red snapper

roasted leg of lamb

Voulas Offshore Cafe stuffed grape leaves

Roasted aubergine spread

Pastitsio

tzatziki

Spiced Lamb Kofta with Minty Yoghurt Dip

Twisted lamb kebabs

Kalamata olive tapenade

Skewered Greek Salad

Root vegetable and feta salad

Romaine hearts with greek dressing

Citrus-spiced mixed olives

Wholemeal pasta with broccolini and feta

Lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce

Chicken souvlaki sticks with yoghurt dipping sauce

