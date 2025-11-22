Feast of the Gods: Memorable and Modern Greek Dinner Recipes
50 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Greek dinner menu, we've got a great selection of dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Greek Dinner Recipes
There are so many great Greek dinner recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Making Iconic & Tasty Greek Dishes: Lamb Kleftico, Keftedes & Spanakopitta | Torode & Hardeep's Tour
John Torode & Hardeep Singh Kohli try out a variety of greek dishes and learn more about greek cuisine and culture!
Spiced Lamb Kofta with Minty Yoghurt Dip
These lamb koftas are guaranteed crowd-pleasers, and the cool, minty yoghurt dip works wonders with the spicy meat!Discover Now
Incredible Greek Dinner Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Greek dinner recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Hungry for a taste of Hellenic happiness? Check out these Greek dinner recipes. Kick off with a classic starter of tzatziki with toasted pitta crisps or stuffed roasted aubergine rolls, while for a creative twist on traditional Greek dinner dishes, Greek tacos go down a treat! Then roll out the red carpet for icons of Greek cuisine which are loved across the globe, including chicken and pork souvlaki, a winter-warming beef moussaka, prawn saganaki filo pies, and perfectly grilled lamb kebabs. It’s not a party without crispy cheese pies - known as tyropitakia - or spiced lamb kofta with a minty yoghurt dip, and everyone loves an opa burger! Our Greek dinner recipes are mouthwatering Mediterranean magic!