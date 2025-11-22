Food Network

Classic Greek Meat Recipes

43 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Greek Meat Recipes

If you’re looking for some brilliant Greek meat ideas, it’s time to raise the steaks!

A chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad is a light lunch, and if you want to up your dinner game, easy Greek lamb is a winter-warming one-pot, and aubergine beef kefta are packed full of the flavours of the Med. We’ve even got incredible Greek meat dishes for the whole family, including Greek meatballs - called keftedes - creamy lemon-pepper orzo with grilled chicken, and lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce. Seeking the true taste of a Hellenic holiday? Look no further than grilled lamb chops with rosemary salt and tapenade aioli, or Greek-style stuffed peppers.

Our Greek meat recipes are a cut above!

Featured Greek Meat Recipes

There are so many great Greek meat recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Creamy Lemon-Pepper Orzo with Grilled Chicken

grilled lamb chops

Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli

Keftedes - Greek Meatballs

Beef Moussaka

roasted leg of lamb

Roasted Leg of Lamb

Papoutsakia

Jenny’s Papoutsakia (Little Shoes)

Organic Mini Minty Lamb Koftas

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

A fallback image for Food Network UK

James Cooks A Quick And Easy Yoghurt Chicken Souvlaki | James Martin's Mediterranean

James is in Chania, in Crete, to try to discover the secrets of its famous olive oil. There he demonstrates how to cook a quick and easy yoghurt chicken souvlaki.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK
slow roasted lamb shoulder

Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Feta Salsa

Meltingly tender and packed with Mediterranean flavour, this slow-roasted lamb shoulder with feta salsa is a sensational substitute for a traditional Sunday lunch.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Classic Greek Meat Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Greek meat recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From salads to souvlaki, these Greek meat ideas are hard to beat. Let’s dive right in to the classics - beef moussaka, lamb koftes with tenderstem and a zingy yoghurt dip, and lightened up stuffed peppers, and if you’re looking for Santorini sunshine on a plate, try a Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken. Sunday lunch is sorted with a slow-roasted lamb shoulder with feta salsa, or a roasted beef fillet with roasted red pepper, and Greek meat dishes don’t come much tastier or more brilliantly-named than Jenny’s papoutsakia, or Little Shoes, aubergines stuffed with beef or lamb mince, and topped with a creamy bechamel sauce. These Greek meat recipes are absolutely grill-iant!

All Recipes

All
Greek
Main Course
Lunch
Dinner
lamb
Beef
pork

Chicken Kebabs with No-Cook Peach Chutney

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

Lamb Koftas

Organic Mini Minty Lamb Koftas

Papoutsakia

Jenny’s Papoutsakia (Little Shoes)

Butterflied chicken Greek style

greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

opa burger

Opa! burgers - (winning alternative burger)

Roasted leg of lamb with mint and cucumber yoghurt

chicken and fennel

Chicken and fennel

roasted leg of lamb

Roasted Leg of Lamb

slow roasted lamb shoulder

Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Feta Salsa

Roasted beef fillet with roasted red pepper and black olive sauce

Twisted lamb kebabs

Garlic and citrus chicken

Aubergine Beef Kefta

Chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad

Lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce

Chicken souvlaki sticks with yoghurt dipping sauce

Pork gyros with yoghurt-tomato sauce

Lamb Cutlets/Rib Chops with Chilli and Black Olives

grilled lamb chops

Grilled Lamb Chops with Rosemary Salt, and Tapanade Aioli

Mini Lamb Burgers on Brioche with Lemon Yoghurt Sauce

Easy Greek Lamb

A fallback image for Food Network UK