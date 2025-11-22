Classic Greek Meat Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Greek meat recipe, we've got a great selection of meat dishes from Greece to ensure you dine in style.
If you’re looking for some brilliant Greek meat ideas, it’s time to raise the steaks!
A chicken breast with feta, celery and radish salad is a light lunch, and if you want to up your dinner game, easy Greek lamb is a winter-warming one-pot, and aubergine beef kefta are packed full of the flavours of the Med. We’ve even got incredible Greek meat dishes for the whole family, including Greek meatballs - called keftedes - creamy lemon-pepper orzo with grilled chicken, and lamb kebabs with tzatziki sauce. Seeking the true taste of a Hellenic holiday? Look no further than grilled lamb chops with rosemary salt and tapenade aioli, or Greek-style stuffed peppers.
Our Greek meat recipes are a cut above!
James Cooks A Quick And Easy Yoghurt Chicken Souvlaki | James Martin's Mediterranean
James is in Chania, in Crete, to try to discover the secrets of its famous olive oil. There he demonstrates how to cook a quick and easy yoghurt chicken souvlaki.
Slow-Roasted Lamb Shoulder with Feta Salsa
Meltingly tender and packed with Mediterranean flavour, this slow-roasted lamb shoulder with feta salsa is a sensational substitute for a traditional Sunday lunch.Discover Now