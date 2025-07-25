Food Network

Nourish and Flourish: Healthy Asian Recipes

Featured Asian Healthy Recipes

There are so many great Asian healthy recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Hot and Sour Soup

Miso glazed cod

Ginger, Carrot, and Sesame Green Beans

Pork and Prawn Dumplings

Asian Chicken Skewers

Thai Peanut Noodles with Confetti

Vegetable Chow Mein

Chinese chicken salad

Gok Wan's Easy & Guilt-Free Detox Soup | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok shows how to make an easy but flavoursome detox soup with vermicelli noodles - perfect for days after boozy nights. As well as delicious fried banana cakes.

Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 17 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Delicious Asian Healthy Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian healthy recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Asian cuisine is full of vibrant veggies, lean proteins, and bold flavours, and we’ve got a great collection of Asian healthy ideas that’ll wok your world! Entertaining guests? How about a delicately steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms, or a mouthwatering miso glazed cod with a side of healthy steamed baby bok choi. An avocado and edamame salad is perfect for packed lunches and picnics, and for Asian healthy dishes with a tangy twist, how about an excellent egg fu yung with roasted red pepper and sweet chilli sauce, or scrummy sweet and sour fish fillets. And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, try a fruit salad with a star anise syrup. Our Asian healthy recipes prove that nutritious is delicious!

Lemongrass-Coconut Prawn and Noodles Parchment Pack

Asian Turkey Sliders

Pho to Go

Hot and Sour Soup

Grilled lemon chicken skewers with satay dip

Grilled oregon chinook In matsutake ginger broth

Katsudon

Spicy hotpot

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

BBQ Yellow Bean Chicken with Grilled Chinese Long Beans

spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

beef noodle soup

Pho Bo (Beef Noodle Soup)

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

Vegetable sushi rolls for all ages

Asian Coleslaw

Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaves

Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup

Lion Head meatballs

Sichuan orange beef

Asian mushroom soup

Mieng tuna

Corny Mango Salmon

Country fried tuna

Green papaya salad and lemongrass chicken

