Nourish and Flourish: Healthy Asian Recipes
142 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a healthy Asian recipe, we've got a great selection of healthy dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asian Healthy Recipes
There are so many great Asian healthy recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Wan's Easy & Guilt-Free Detox Soup | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok shows how to make an easy but flavoursome detox soup with vermicelli noodles - perfect for days after boozy nights. As well as delicious fried banana cakes.
Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 17 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.Discover Now
Delicious Asian Healthy Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian healthy recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Asian cuisine is full of vibrant veggies, lean proteins, and bold flavours, and we’ve got a great collection of Asian healthy ideas that’ll wok your world! Entertaining guests? How about a delicately steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms, or a mouthwatering miso glazed cod with a side of healthy steamed baby bok choi. An avocado and edamame salad is perfect for packed lunches and picnics, and for Asian healthy dishes with a tangy twist, how about an excellent egg fu yung with roasted red pepper and sweet chilli sauce, or scrummy sweet and sour fish fillets. And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, try a fruit salad with a star anise syrup. Our Asian healthy recipes prove that nutritious is delicious!