Spice is Right: Indian Potato Recipes
25 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Indian potato recipe, we've got a great selection of potato dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Potato Recipes
There are so many great Indian potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
John Torode Makes His Own Version Of The Indian Samosa With Mango & Mint | John Torode's Asia
John Torode is in Mumbai, India, to eat delicious foods in the street markets and makes his own version of the samosa with mint and mango.
Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 1 person.Discover Now
Delicious Indian Potato Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking to chip away at your dinner dilemmas? These Indian potato ideas are spud-tacular! We’ve got sensational starters and snacks, including potato vegetable samosas and potato parathas, and it’s not a party without mozzarella gobi koftas with sweet potato raita. For mouthwatering mealtime magic, our Indian potato dishes hit the spot every time. Lamb and potato korma is a classic, a kidney bean stew with sweet potato and oranges is a comforting winter warmer, and for true subcontinent scrumminess, try five-spice potatoes with poori, an amazing aloo posto, or a delicious Indian potato salad with turmeric, cumin, curry leaves and cardamom. Our Indian potato recipes are sure to leave you peeling good.