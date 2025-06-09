Looking to chip away at your dinner dilemmas? These Indian potato ideas are spud-tacular! We’ve got sensational starters and snacks, including potato vegetable samosas and potato parathas, and it’s not a party without mozzarella gobi koftas with sweet potato raita. For mouthwatering mealtime magic, our Indian potato dishes hit the spot every time. Lamb and potato korma is a classic, a kidney bean stew with sweet potato and oranges is a comforting winter warmer, and for true subcontinent scrumminess, try five-spice potatoes with poori, an amazing aloo posto, or a delicious Indian potato salad with turmeric, cumin, curry leaves and cardamom. Our Indian potato recipes are sure to leave you peeling good.

