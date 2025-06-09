Food Network

Spice is Right: Indian Potato Recipes

There are so many great Indian potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Sweet Potato and Goat’s Cheese Samosas

John Torode Makes His Own Version Of The Indian Samosa With Mango & Mint | John Torode's Asia

John Torode is in Mumbai, India, to eat delicious foods in the street markets and makes his own version of the samosa with mint and mango.

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 1 person.

Whether you're looking for simple Indian potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking to chip away at your dinner dilemmas? These Indian potato ideas are spud-tacular! We’ve got sensational starters and snacks, including potato vegetable samosas and potato parathas, and it’s not a party without mozzarella gobi koftas with sweet potato raita. For mouthwatering mealtime magic, our Indian potato dishes hit the spot every time. Lamb and potato korma is a classic, a kidney bean stew with sweet potato and oranges is a comforting winter warmer, and for true subcontinent scrumminess, try five-spice potatoes with poori, an amazing aloo posto, or a delicious Indian potato salad with turmeric, cumin, curry leaves and cardamom. Our Indian potato recipes are sure to leave you peeling good.

Crispy coriander potatoes

Malai Koftas

Potato Vegetable Samosas

Lamb and Potato Korma

Potato parathas

Soothing Sweet Potato Soup

Indian Potato Salad

Kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges

steak skewers

Sirloin skewers with roasted potatoes

Sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut

Five Spice Potatoes with Poori

Spiced Stuffed Aubergines

Indian Stuffed Peppers

Exotic Christmas Koftas

Aloo Paratha

Mini masala dosa

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

Pau Bhaji

Crispy roasted chicken with orange and cardamom

