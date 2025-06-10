Biryani and Beyond: Outstanding Indian Rice Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian rice recipe, we've got a great selection of rice dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Indian Rice Recipes
Rice to the occasion with these incredible Indian rice ideas!
We’ve got a collection of brilliant biryanis, including a Hyderabadi biryani packed with a smorgasbord of sultry spices, a tenderstem biryani with fresh broccoli and toasted almonds, and a classic vegetable biryani with the flavours of cinnamon, chilli, cardamom and cumin. For a taste of tradition, how about a lamb rogan josh, a prawn and pea curry with dill rice, or marinated spatchcock quails on a bed of jewelled rice, and for an ocean of amazing flavours, Indian rice dishes don’t come much better than sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, or baked tilapia with a coconut-coriander sauce.
Our Indian rice recipes turn the store cupboard staple into the grain event!
Featured Indian Rice Recipes
There are so many great Indian rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation
After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.
Basmati Rice Pilaf with Apricots
Scattered with jewel-like apricots and crunchy pistachios.Discover Now