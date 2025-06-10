Food Network

Biryani and Beyond: Outstanding Indian Rice Recipes

31 recipes
Indian Rice Recipes

Rice to the occasion with these incredible Indian rice ideas!

We’ve got a collection of brilliant biryanis, including a Hyderabadi biryani packed with a smorgasbord of sultry spices, a tenderstem biryani with fresh broccoli and toasted almonds, and a classic vegetable biryani with the flavours of cinnamon, chilli, cardamom and cumin. For a taste of tradition, how about a lamb rogan josh, a prawn and pea curry with dill rice, or marinated spatchcock quails on a bed of jewelled rice, and for an ocean of amazing flavours, Indian rice dishes don’t come much better than sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, or baked tilapia with a coconut-coriander sauce.

Our Indian rice recipes turn the store cupboard staple into the grain event!

Featured Indian Rice Recipes

There are so many great Indian rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney

Simple Basmati Rice

Indian Stuffed Peppers

Spicy Tomato and Egg Fried Rice

Biryani

Easy Peasy Dhal with Rice

Classic Vegetable Biryani

Spinach and Leek Pilau

How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.

Basmati Rice Pilaf with Apricots

Scattered with jewel-like apricots and crunchy pistachios.

Irresistible Indian Rice Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Stir up some magic with these mouthwatering Indian rice ideas. Scrummy starters don’t come much better than baked samosas with tamarind chutney, while simple is the name of the game with an easy dhal with rice, or an easy chickpea curry with rice. Impress your guests with a stunning sweet and savoury chicken marsala masala with peach-watermelon rind chutney, or a gorgeous Goan fish curry, and if you want a quick, healthy lunch, no list of Indian rice dishes is complete without a brown rice bowl with curried roasted cauliflower and green chutney. Got a sweet tooth? Try a sensational Indian rice pudding known as kheer with rosewater, cardamom and vanilla. Our Indian rice recipes are a feast for the senses.

Hyderabadi Biryani

Lamb Rogan Josh

Bollywood basmati

Vegetable biryani

Indian Rice Pudding

Jewelled Rice

Tenderstem Biryani

Goan Fish Curry

Simple Basmati Rice

Tomato, spring onion and peanut pulao (pilaf)

Papaya and soybean salad

Basmati Rice Pilaf with Apricots

Sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut

Indian Stuffed Peppers

Marinated Spatchcock Quails on a Bed of Jewelled Rice

Baked Tilapia With Coconut-Coriander Sauce

Green Chicken Biryani

Spinach and Leek Pilau

Spicy Tomato and Egg Fried Rice

Rice pudding

Rich Rice Pudding

Classic Vegetable Biryani

Prawn and Pea Curry with Dill Rice

Easy Peasy Dhal with Rice

