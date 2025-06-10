Indian Rice Recipes

Rice to the occasion with these incredible Indian rice ideas!

We’ve got a collection of brilliant biryanis, including a Hyderabadi biryani packed with a smorgasbord of sultry spices, a tenderstem biryani with fresh broccoli and toasted almonds, and a classic vegetable biryani with the flavours of cinnamon, chilli, cardamom and cumin. For a taste of tradition, how about a lamb rogan josh, a prawn and pea curry with dill rice, or marinated spatchcock quails on a bed of jewelled rice, and for an ocean of amazing flavours, Indian rice dishes don’t come much better than sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, or baked tilapia with a coconut-coriander sauce.

Our Indian rice recipes turn the store cupboard staple into the grain event!