If you’re looking to put a fresh spin on your culinary repertoire, check out these amazing Indian spinach ideas. This gorgeous green superfood is a staple of Indian cuisine, and our collection includes stunning snacks such as spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney, chicken and spinach samosas, and healthy roti with a fresh green chutney make with spinach, coriander and jalapenos. No list of Indian spinach dishes is complete without a traditional spinach and paneer curry, a spicy spinach lasagne, or an irresistible Indian-spiced fish pie, while for a mouthwatering midweek meal from a Michelin maestro, try Tom Kerridge’s sag aloo cottage pies! Our Indian spinach recipes are simply incredible!

