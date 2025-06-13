Go Green: Indian Spinach Recipes
20 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian spinach recipe, we've got a great selection of dishes from India with spinach to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Spinach Recipes
There are so many great Indian spinach recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
James Martin’s Lamb Curry Recipe | James Martin: Yorkshire's Finest
James Martin is in Yorkshire to utilise the community’s thriving culinary scene to make a delicious lamb curry, made with fresh and authentic spices.
Tom Kerridge's Saag Aloo Cottage Pies
These pies boast enormous flavours and release mouthwatering aromas as they bake. Tom spoons over saag aloo (traditionally a potato and spinach side dish in Indian cooking), which crisps up beautifully in the oven. This is comfort foodDiscover Now
Sensational Indian Spinach Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian spinach recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you’re looking to put a fresh spin on your culinary repertoire, check out these amazing Indian spinach ideas. This gorgeous green superfood is a staple of Indian cuisine, and our collection includes stunning snacks such as spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney, chicken and spinach samosas, and healthy roti with a fresh green chutney make with spinach, coriander and jalapenos. No list of Indian spinach dishes is complete without a traditional spinach and paneer curry, a spicy spinach lasagne, or an irresistible Indian-spiced fish pie, while for a mouthwatering midweek meal from a Michelin maestro, try Tom Kerridge’s sag aloo cottage pies! Our Indian spinach recipes are simply incredible!