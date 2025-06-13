Food Network

Go Green: Indian Spinach Recipes

20 recipes
Featured Indian Spinach Recipes

There are so many great Indian spinach recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Indian spinach and chickpeas

Saag Paneer

Fresh Green Chutney

Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney

James Martin’s Lamb Curry Recipe | James Martin: Yorkshire's Finest

James Martin is in Yorkshire to utilise the community’s thriving culinary scene to make a delicious lamb curry, made with fresh and authentic spices.

Tom Kerridge's Saag Aloo Cottage Pies

These pies boast enormous flavours and release mouthwatering aromas as they bake. Tom spoons over saag aloo (traditionally a potato and spinach side dish in Indian cooking), which crisps up beautifully in the oven. This is comfort food

Sensational Indian Spinach Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian spinach recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you’re looking to put a fresh spin on your culinary repertoire, check out these amazing Indian spinach ideas. This gorgeous green superfood is a staple of Indian cuisine, and our collection includes stunning snacks such as spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney, chicken and spinach samosas, and healthy roti with a fresh green chutney make with spinach, coriander and jalapenos. No list of Indian spinach dishes is complete without a traditional spinach and paneer curry, a spicy spinach lasagne, or an irresistible Indian-spiced fish pie, while for a mouthwatering midweek meal from a Michelin maestro, try Tom Kerridge’s sag aloo cottage pies! Our Indian spinach recipes are simply incredible!

chicken and spinach samosas

Chicken and Spinach Samosas

Turkey kofte with apple raita and spinach

Spinach and Leek Pilau

Spinach and Paneer Curry

Spinach and Paneer Koftas

Spinach and Paneer Turnovers with Mango Basil Chutney

Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney

Spicy Spinach Lasagne

Asma Khan's 9 Jewel Korma

Tom Kerridge's Saag Aloo Cottage Pies

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

recipe for kadhi pakora

Kadhi Pakora

Indian Stuffed Peppers

Indian-Spiced Fish Pie

Pakora

Fresh Green Chutney

Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney

Indian Vegetable Kofta

