Ready to give your dinners a tasty Tokyo twist? These Japanese chicken ideas bring Eastern flavours and comforting vibes straight to your table. Full of healthy yummy goodness, chicken miso broccoli broth is a quick and easy starter, and talking of yummy, sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach is ready to rock your packed lunch world. Nothing says party like roasted miso chicken wings or chicken and shiitake rice balls, and it's not a list of Japanese chicken dishes with the iconic chicken katsu, grilled honey teriyaki chicken, or panko Parmesan-crusted chicken with wasabi tomato sauce. Guaranteed crowd-pleasers, our Japanese chicken recipes are proof that this brilliant bird’s got flair to spare!

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