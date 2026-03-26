Karaage Chronicles: Japanese Chicken Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic Japanese chicken recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Japanese Chicken Recipes
There are so many great Japanese chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Your Chicken Katsu Curry Takeaway At Home (With Sauces!) | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Chicken katsu curry is now one of the most popular East Asian dishes in the UK and Gok Wan shows off his recipe for the perfect takeaway style dinner, with sauces too!
Yakitori (chicken on skewers) by ROKU
Think Japanese street food, think yakitori - juicy chicken skewers glazed in a smoky-sweet sauce that you just can’t get enough of!Discover Now
Iconic Japanese Chicken Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Japanese chicken recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to give your dinners a tasty Tokyo twist? These Japanese chicken ideas bring Eastern flavours and comforting vibes straight to your table. Full of healthy yummy goodness, chicken miso broccoli broth is a quick and easy starter, and talking of yummy, sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach is ready to rock your packed lunch world. Nothing says party like roasted miso chicken wings or chicken and shiitake rice balls, and it's not a list of Japanese chicken dishes with the iconic chicken katsu, grilled honey teriyaki chicken, or panko Parmesan-crusted chicken with wasabi tomato sauce. Guaranteed crowd-pleasers, our Japanese chicken recipes are proof that this brilliant bird’s got flair to spare!