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Karaage Chronicles: Japanese Chicken Recipes

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Featured Japanese Chicken Recipes

There are so many great Japanese chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken Teriyaki Skewers by ROKU

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Miso Broccoli Broth

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How To Make Your Chicken Katsu Curry Takeaway At Home (With Sauces!) | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Chicken katsu curry is now one of the most popular East Asian dishes in the UK and Gok Wan shows off his recipe for the perfect takeaway style dinner, with sauces too!

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Yakitori (chicken on skewers) by ROKU

Think Japanese street food, think yakitori - juicy chicken skewers glazed in a smoky-sweet sauce that you just can’t get enough of!

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Iconic Japanese Chicken Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese chicken recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to give your dinners a tasty Tokyo twist? These Japanese chicken ideas bring Eastern flavours and comforting vibes straight to your table. Full of healthy yummy goodness, chicken miso broccoli broth is a quick and easy starter, and talking of yummy, sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach is ready to rock your packed lunch world. Nothing says party like roasted miso chicken wings or chicken and shiitake rice balls, and it's not a list of Japanese chicken dishes with the iconic chicken katsu, grilled honey teriyaki chicken, or panko Parmesan-crusted chicken with wasabi tomato sauce. Guaranteed crowd-pleasers, our Japanese chicken recipes are proof that this brilliant bird’s got flair to spare!

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Japanese
Main Course
Grilled
chicken
noodle
rice

Roasted Miso Chicken Wings

Chicken Teriyaki Skewers by ROKU

Yakitori (chicken on skewers) by ROKU

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

Panko Parmesan crusted chicken with wasabi tomato sauce

chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

chicken katsu

Chicken Katsu

Grilled honey-teriyaki chicken

Chicken Miso Broccoli Broth

Teriyaki chicken thighs

Pork chops with orange soy glaze and udon noodles

Lime wasabi and coconut chicken

Chicken and Shiitake Rice Balls

Honey-teriyaki chicken fingers with sesame seeds with sesame cellophane noodles and snap peas

Chicken Teriyaki

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