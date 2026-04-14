A Catchy Feast: Japanese Tuna Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic Japanese tuna recipe, we've got a great selection of tuna dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Japanese Tuna Recipes
There are so many great Japanese tuna recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic
Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.
Tuna Tataki Salad
Fresh and zingy and seared-in-seconds, our tuna tataki salad is an iconic Japanese dish that delivers big, bold flavour in every bite.Discover Now
Amazing Japanese Tuna Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Japanese tuna recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Japanese tuna ideas reel in incredible flavour with every bite. From quick lunches to elegant dinners, you’ll be hooked! Seared on the outside and raw in the middle, our tuna tataki salad is an icon of Japanese cuisine, and talking of icons, spicy tuna sushi rolls are the catch of the day. Bored of tired sandwiches? An edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna is your new go-to lunchtime treat, and no list of Japanese tuna dishes is complete without seared tuna with lemon-wasabi dressing and hot mustard wonton chips, delicate Asian-glazed tuna with crispy vegetable tempura, or a towering sashimi Napoleon. Whether raw, grilled, or perfectly seared, our Japanese tuna recipes are a deep dive into deliciousness!