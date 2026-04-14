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A Catchy Feast: Japanese Tuna Recipes

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Featured Japanese Tuna Recipes

There are so many great Japanese tuna recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

sashimi napoleon

Sashimi Napoleon

Spicy tuna roll

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Asian Glazed Tuna with Vegetable Tempura

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Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic

Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.

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Tuna Tataki Salad

Fresh and zingy and seared-in-seconds, our tuna tataki salad is an iconic Japanese dish that delivers big, bold flavour in every bite.

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Amazing Japanese Tuna Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese tuna recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Japanese tuna ideas reel in incredible flavour with every bite. From quick lunches to elegant dinners, you’ll be hooked! Seared on the outside and raw in the middle, our tuna tataki salad is an icon of Japanese cuisine, and talking of icons, spicy tuna sushi rolls are the catch of the day. Bored of tired sandwiches? An edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna is your new go-to lunchtime treat, and no list of Japanese tuna dishes is complete without seared tuna with lemon-wasabi dressing and hot mustard wonton chips, delicate Asian-glazed tuna with crispy vegetable tempura, or a towering sashimi Napoleon. Whether raw, grilled, or perfectly seared, our Japanese tuna recipes are a deep dive into deliciousness!

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Japanese
Main Course
tuna
seafood
fish

Spicy Tuna with Crispy Rice

Poke Bar

Crispy Tuna Cakes with Lemon Chilli Mayo

Teriyaki Ginger Tuna Skewers

Tom Kerridge's Tuna Tartare Salad

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

sashimi napoleon

Sashimi Napoleon

Tuna tataki salad

Spicy tuna roll

Country fried tuna

Seared Tuna with Lemon-Wasabi Dressing and Hot Mustard Wonton Chips

Chimney tuna loin

Tuna and crab wraps/Crab and avocado wraps

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Asian Glazed Tuna with Vegetable Tempura

Tuna Avocado Poke

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Pepper-Crusted Tuna Steak and Wasabi Potatoes

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