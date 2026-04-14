These Japanese tuna ideas reel in incredible flavour with every bite. From quick lunches to elegant dinners, you’ll be hooked! Seared on the outside and raw in the middle, our tuna tataki salad is an icon of Japanese cuisine, and talking of icons, spicy tuna sushi rolls are the catch of the day. Bored of tired sandwiches? An edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna is your new go-to lunchtime treat, and no list of Japanese tuna dishes is complete without seared tuna with lemon-wasabi dressing and hot mustard wonton chips, delicate Asian-glazed tuna with crispy vegetable tempura, or a towering sashimi Napoleon. Whether raw, grilled, or perfectly seared, our Japanese tuna recipes are a deep dive into deliciousness!

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