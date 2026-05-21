Bring a taste of Italy to your kitchen with these incredible Parma ham ideas. Whether you’re after something light and elegant or rich and indulgent, this melt-in-the-mouth cured classic delivers every time. For restaurant-worthy plates, try superstar chef Michel Roux’s pan-fried red mullet with Parma ham, piquillo peppers and basil, or Parma ham, gorgonzola, sage and pumpkin risotto. For quick and easy Parma ham dishes, how about a Parma ham, rocket, caper and Parmesan pizza, or comforting jacket potatoes with Parma ham, Lancashire cheese and veg. And for the ultimate showstopping centrepiece, a Parma ham and wild mushroom beef Wellington is hard to beat. Our Parma ham recipes are prosciutto perfection!

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