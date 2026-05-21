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Parma Ham Recipes

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Featured Parma Ham Recipes

There are so many great Parma ham recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Parma Ham, Rocket, Caper and Parmesan Pizza

Parma Ham, Parmigiano Reggiano and Basil Mayonnaise Baguettes

Grana Padano PDO’s Gougères with Caramelised Balsamic Glaze Served with Parma Ham and Rocket

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Gordon Makes His Famous Honey Glazed Ham | Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Christmas

Gordon is known for his talent in reinventing dishes. Now, he demonstrates how to cook his famous and delicious honey glazed ham with pear and saffron chutney.

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Michel Roux's Pan-Fried Red Mullet with Parma Ham, Piquillo Peppers, and Basil

Wrapped in Parma ham and served with a dollop of piquillo pepper relish, Michel Roux's red mullet recipe is a light, tasty dish that's perfect for a summer's dinner.

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Perfect Parma Ham Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Parma ham recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Bring a taste of Italy to your kitchen with these incredible Parma ham ideas. Whether you’re after something light and elegant or rich and indulgent, this melt-in-the-mouth cured classic delivers every time. For restaurant-worthy plates, try superstar chef Michel Roux’s pan-fried red mullet with Parma ham, piquillo peppers and basil, or Parma ham, gorgonzola, sage and pumpkin risotto. For quick and easy Parma ham dishes, how about a Parma ham, rocket, caper and Parmesan pizza, or comforting jacket potatoes with Parma ham, Lancashire cheese and veg. And for the ultimate showstopping centrepiece, a Parma ham and wild mushroom beef Wellington is hard to beat. Our Parma ham recipes are prosciutto perfection!

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Grana Padano PDO’s Gougères with Caramelised Balsamic Glaze Served with Parma Ham and Rocket

Michel Roux's Pan-Fried Red Mullet with Parma Ham, Piquillo Peppers, and Basil

Parma Ham with Seared Scallops and Gremolata

Parma Ham, Strawberry, Mozzarella and Walnut Summer Salad with Kiwi-Lime Vinaigrette

Parma Ham, Parmesan, Spinach and Basil Savoury Muffins with Creamy Goat's Cheese

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Parma Ham, Goat's Cheese, Avocado and Fresh Herb Bruschetta

Basil, Ricotta, Walnut and Parma Ham Cocktail Quiches

Parma Ham, Parmigiano Reggiano and Basil Mayonnaise Baguettes

Wholemeal Pancakes with Parma Ham, Ricotta, Rocket and Pesto

Parma Ham, Mulled Poached Pear and Goat's Cheese Salad

Gorgonzola, Fig and Prosciutto di Parma Bruschetta

Mesclun with Parma ham grissini

French Toast Stuffed with Parma Ham, Brie and Pear

Parma Ham, Gorgonzola, Sage and Pumpkin Risotto

Gorgonzola, Pear and Parma Ham Puff Pastry Tarts

Christmas Parma Ham Salad with Pomegranate, Mint, Almonds and White Stilton

Parma Ham and Wild Mushroom Beef Wellington

Mini Yorkshire Puddings with Parma Ham and Cream Cheese

Roasted Turkey Crown with Parma Ham, Sausage, Almond and Loaf and Roman Gravy

Rolled Pork Shoulder with Parma Ham and Parmigiano Reggiano

Parma Ham, Rocket, Caper and Parmesan Pizza

Parmigiano Reggiano, Parma Ham and Basil Pizza

Gorgonzola Tagliatelle with Walnuts, Leeks and Parma Ham

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