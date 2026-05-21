Parma Ham Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic parma ham recipe, we've got a great selection of parma ham dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Parma Ham Recipes
There are so many great Parma ham recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gordon Makes His Famous Honey Glazed Ham | Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Christmas
Gordon is known for his talent in reinventing dishes. Now, he demonstrates how to cook his famous and delicious honey glazed ham with pear and saffron chutney.
Michel Roux's Pan-Fried Red Mullet with Parma Ham, Piquillo Peppers, and Basil
Wrapped in Parma ham and served with a dollop of piquillo pepper relish, Michel Roux's red mullet recipe is a light, tasty dish that's perfect for a summer's dinner.Discover Now
Perfect Parma Ham Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Parma ham recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Bring a taste of Italy to your kitchen with these incredible Parma ham ideas. Whether you’re after something light and elegant or rich and indulgent, this melt-in-the-mouth cured classic delivers every time. For restaurant-worthy plates, try superstar chef Michel Roux’s pan-fried red mullet with Parma ham, piquillo peppers and basil, or Parma ham, gorgonzola, sage and pumpkin risotto. For quick and easy Parma ham dishes, how about a Parma ham, rocket, caper and Parmesan pizza, or comforting jacket potatoes with Parma ham, Lancashire cheese and veg. And for the ultimate showstopping centrepiece, a Parma ham and wild mushroom beef Wellington is hard to beat. Our Parma ham recipes are prosciutto perfection!