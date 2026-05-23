These pork chops ideas are weeknight winners and dinner delights! Pork chops with apple sauce and mashed potato is an all-time classic, and for something a little lighter, try a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or orange-sesame pork shops with teriyaki wholewheat noodles. If indulgence is on the menu, breaded pork chops are hard to beat, and for pork chops dishes that are sure to impress, how about Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s BBQ’d pork chops with spring onions and salsa verde, pork chops with roasted kale and walnut pesto, or fontina and prosciutto stuffed pork chops with grilled polenta squares and roasted grapes. Our pork chop recipes deliver big flavour, juicy results, and dinnertime done right!

Read More