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Pork Chops Recipes

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Featured Pork Chops Recipes

There are so many great pork chops recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Parmesan-crusted Pork Chops

Pork Chops with Sweet and Hot Peppers

Sage Rubbed Pork Chops with Warm Apple Slaw

Grilled Korean-Style BBQ Glazed Pork Chops with Red Onions and Baby Bok Choy

Pork chops stuffed with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach

25-Minute Grilled Pork Chops with Succotash

Marcus Wareing's BBQ’d Pork Chops with Spring Onions and Salsa Verde

Grilled Hoisin Pork Chop Noodle Bowl

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Giada Makes Honey Mustard Pork Roast With Bacon & Butternut Squash Soup | Giada At Home

Giada is making honey mustard pork roast with bacon & butternut squash soup, delicious dishes that will impress all your dinner guests!

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Smoked Pork Chops with Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce

This sensational smoked pork chops recipe is the perfect blend of smoky, sweet, and tangy.

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Perfect Pork Chops Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple pork chops recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These pork chops ideas are weeknight winners and dinner delights! Pork chops with apple sauce and mashed potato is an all-time classic, and for something a little lighter, try a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or orange-sesame pork shops with teriyaki wholewheat noodles. If indulgence is on the menu, breaded pork chops are hard to beat, and for pork chops dishes that are sure to impress, how about Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s BBQ’d pork chops with spring onions and salsa verde, pork chops with roasted kale and walnut pesto, or fontina and prosciutto stuffed pork chops with grilled polenta squares and roasted grapes. Our pork chop recipes deliver big flavour, juicy results, and dinnertime done right!

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Classic Pork Chop Green Apple Sauce and Mashed Potato

Marcus Wareing's BBQ’d Pork Chops with Spring Onions and Salsa Verde

baked pork chops

Baked Pork Chops

Grilled Hoisin Pork Chop Noodle Bowl

Pork Chops with Toasted Spice Rub and Apple Dressing

Lowcountry smothered pork chops

Pork Chops with Mushroom Madeira Sauce

Sauteed pork chops with apple chutney

Butterflied Cuban style pork chops

stuffed pork chops on a plate topped with peach polenta

Fontina and Prosciutto Stuffed Pork Chops with Grilled Polenta Squares and Roasted California Grapes

Grandma Neely's fried pork chop vegetable soup

Pork chops in creamy Champagne sauce with rustic garlic mashed potatoes

Sage rubbed pork chops with warm apple coleslaw

Thick cut mustard marinated pork chops with caramelised red onions

Smoked Pork Chops with Peach Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Uptown pork chops and apple sauce: roast pork fillets with escalloped apples

Stuffed pork chops with sausage and apricots

Apple Ginger Pork Chops

Mashed sweet potatoes, pork chop with cider gravy, sauteed apples and onions

Orange-sesame pork chops with teriyaki whole-wheat noodles

pork chop with cranberry glaze

Boneless Pork Chop with Red Wine Cranberry Glaze

Honey and Paprika Pork Chop with Tenderstem and Lemon Couscous

Butterflied Cuban-style pork chops

Chipotle orange glazed pork chops

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