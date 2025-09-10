Classic Pork Chop Green Apple Sauce and Mashed Potato
Ravneet's crisp, golden pork chops are basted with sage and garlic, served with creamy mashed potato, buttered spring greens, and a fresh, tangy apple sauce.
Ingredients
For the pork:
Apple sauce:
Sugar syrup:
Mash:
Spring Greens:
Method
Sugar Syrup
- Combine the water and the sugar in a small saucepan and boil for 10 minutes
- Remove from the heat and cool completely.
Mash:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan.
- Place whole potatoes in a roasting tray and bake until tender (30–40 minutes depending on size).
- Allow to cool slightly, then slice in half and scoop out the centres into a bowl.
- Pass the potato flesh through a ricer into a large bowl.
- Beat in the butter, then add the cream, transfer to a saucepan and beat over a low heat until smooth. Season to taste.
Spring Greens:
- Place the shredded cabbage into a medium saucepan, add a splash of water and the butter and cook over a low heat until cooked through but still with a bite.
- Season with salt and pepper.
Pork Chops
- Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. Score the rind into the fat.
- Heat 1tbsp of vegetable oil in a cast iron pan over a low-medium heat and render the fat until crisp.
- Increase to high heat and colour both sides for 90 seconds to 2 minutes each side depending on thickness,
- When turned over, add 1 tbsp butter, 2 crushed garlic cloves, and 2 sage leaves. Baste and cook to medium. Leave to rest.
Apple Sauce:
- Cut the apples into small chunks and place into a small food processor.
- Pour enough of the sugar syrup to almost cover the apples, add a good squeeze of lemon. Blitz on high until you have a smooth bright green sauce.
