Ready to bring some star power to supper? These pork noodles ideas are impossible to resist. From sticky pork chops with udon noodles, to a comforting rice noodle pork rib broth, these pork noodle dishes make midweek cooking feel extra special. Looking for light and easy? Try char siu pork with crispy noodles, a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or a Thai pork and noodle salad, while for fuss-free dinners when there’s not much time, how about a pork, tenderstem and black bean stir fry, chargrilled pork neck with vermicelli noodles, or classic comfort food spaghetti and meatballs! Our pork noodle recipes are quick to cook, big on flavour, and totally incredible!

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