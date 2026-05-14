Bowl, Please: Unmissable Pork Noodle Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic pork noodle recipe, we've got a great selection of tasty ideas for pork noodles to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Pork Noodles Recipes
There are so many great pork noodles recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Wan's Ancient Char Siu Pork
Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.
Bun Cha (Vietnamese Grilled Pork)
Bring the tastes of Vietnam to your table with smoky grilled pork, fresh noodles and herbs, and a tangy dipping sauce that bursts with flavour!Discover Now
Amazing Pork Noodle Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple pork noodle recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to bring some star power to supper? These pork noodles ideas are impossible to resist. From sticky pork chops with udon noodles, to a comforting rice noodle pork rib broth, these pork noodle dishes make midweek cooking feel extra special. Looking for light and easy? Try char siu pork with crispy noodles, a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or a Thai pork and noodle salad, while for fuss-free dinners when there’s not much time, how about a pork, tenderstem and black bean stir fry, chargrilled pork neck with vermicelli noodles, or classic comfort food spaghetti and meatballs! Our pork noodle recipes are quick to cook, big on flavour, and totally incredible!