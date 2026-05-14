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Bowl, Please: Unmissable Pork Noodle Recipes

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Featured Pork Noodles Recipes

There are so many great pork noodles recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Pork Rib Broth with Soft Rice Noodles

Grilled Hoisin Pork Chop Noodle Bowl

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

Char-grilled Pork Neck with Vermicelli Noodles

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Gok Wan's Ancient Char Siu Pork

Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.

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Bun Cha (Vietnamese Grilled Pork)

Bring the tastes of Vietnam to your table with smoky grilled pork, fresh noodles and herbs, and a tangy dipping sauce that bursts with flavour!

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Amazing Pork Noodle Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple pork noodle recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to bring some star power to supper? These pork noodles ideas are impossible to resist. From sticky pork chops with udon noodles, to a comforting rice noodle pork rib broth, these pork noodle dishes make midweek cooking feel extra special. Looking for light and easy? Try char siu pork with crispy noodles, a grilled hoisin pork chop noodle bowl, or a Thai pork and noodle salad, while for fuss-free dinners when there’s not much time, how about a pork, tenderstem and black bean stir fry, chargrilled pork neck with vermicelli noodles, or classic comfort food spaghetti and meatballs! Our pork noodle recipes are quick to cook, big on flavour, and totally incredible!

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Grilled Hoisin Pork Chop Noodle Bowl

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

spaghetti and meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Orange-sesame pork chops with teriyaki whole-wheat noodles

Orange-sesame pork cutlets with teriyaki wholemeal noodles

Pork Rib Broth with Soft Rice Noodles

Kuay Tiaw Pad Thai

Pork chops with orange soy glaze and udon noodles

Char-grilled Pork Neck with Vermicelli Noodles

bun cha

Bun Cha (Vietnamese Grilled Pork)

Marinated Barbecued Pork with Hot Noodle Salad

Spiced Pork Noodles

Pork, Tenderstem and Black Bean Stir Fry

Char Siu Pork with Crispy Noodles

Mapo Dofu

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

Real Meatballs and Spaghetti

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Pork chops with mushroom cream and hazelnuts, roasted blooming onion with ranch dip, roasted spaghetti squash

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Hoisin pork with spiced plums and stir fried noodles

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