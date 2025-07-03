Spanish Fish Recipes

Craving a splash of Spanish flavour? Dive into a sea of scrumminess with these Spanish fish ideas.

For a classic dish, try hake a la plancha with aubergine fritters, while nothing says Spain quite like Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s paella, a sensational swordfish with tomatoes and capers, or pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice. No list of Spanish fish dishes is complete without sardines with a caper and lemon sauce - perfect for mopping up with a warm crusty sourdough - and for the ultimate comfort food, how about cerveza-battered fish tacos with quick-pickled onion.

Our delicious Spanish fish recipes are guaranteed to make waves at your table!