Hooked on Spain: Spanish Fish Recipes

44 recipes
Spanish Fish Recipes

Craving a splash of Spanish flavour? Dive into a sea of scrumminess with these Spanish fish ideas.

For a classic dish, try hake a la plancha with aubergine fritters, while nothing says Spain quite like Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s paella, a sensational swordfish with tomatoes and capers, or pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice. No list of Spanish fish dishes is complete without sardines with a caper and lemon sauce - perfect for mopping up with a warm crusty sourdough - and for the ultimate comfort food, how about cerveza-battered fish tacos with quick-pickled onion.

Our delicious Spanish fish recipes are guaranteed to make waves at your table!

Featured Spanish Fish Recipes

There are so many great Spanish fish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

salmon with chorizo

Pan-fried salmon fillet with crispy chorizo

Make-Ahead Paella Casserole

grilled whole mediterranean fish NEW

Grilled Whole Mediterranean Fish

Tuna with citrus gremolata

Lunchbag swordfish with Mediterranean tomato sauce

Lakeside Paella

Sardines with Caper and Lemon Sauce

seafood gratin

Seafood Gratin

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Ainsley Cooks A Delicious Fish Tagine With Lemon And Green Olives | Ainsley's Market Menu

Ainsley goes to a legendary market in Adelaide, South Australia. There, he cooks a delicious fish tagine with lemon and green olives.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK
hake in green sauce

Hake in a Green Sauce

This tender hake in a light and delicious parsley sauce is a great starter.

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Fabulous Spanish Fish Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish fish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These sensational Spanish fish ideas are shore to impress! There’s no better packed lunch than a Mediterranean tuna wrap, and for a showstopping substitute for your Sunday roast, try pan-fried salmon fillet with crispy chorizo, or a barbecued whole red snapper with sea salt and fresh oregano mix. Spanish fish dishes don’t come any more iconic than sardines escabeche, baked cod in a chorizo broth, or a roasted halibut with a zingy grapefruit-fennel salsa, and to up your brunch game, look no further than flatbread with white bean hummus, caramelised onions, black olives and Spanish white anchovies. Our Spanish fish recipes are sure to scale up your culinary creativity!

Marcus Wareing's Peppered Sardines on Toast with a Green Olive Sauce

paella

Marcus Wareing's Paella

Spanish Baked Salmon

Smoked salmon frittata

Tuna Nicoise Sandwich

Salmon Baked in Foil

griddled red snapper

Griddled red snapper

Barbecued whole red snapper with sea salt and fresh oregano mix and black olive & feta cheese relish

Roasted fish

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

Spanish-style Wet Rice

Sardines Escabeche

Spanish Pinxos

Garlic halibut with tomato-caper bruschetta

Mediterranean fish tacos

Swordfish with tomatoes and capers

Flatbread with White Bean Hummus, Caramelized Onions, Black Olives and Spanish White Anchovies

Baked Cod in a Chorizo Broth

Kalamata olive tapenade

Tuna Tapenade

grilled trout

Grilled butterflied trout with lemon-parsley butter

Pan-seared sea bass with olives, tomatoes and oregano brown rice

Roasted Halibut with Grapefruit-Fennel Salsa

A fallback image for Food Network UK