These Spanish olive ideas bring briny brilliance to every bite! We’ve got top notch brunches, including flatbread with white bean hummus, caramelised onions, black olives and Spanish white anchovies, and Marcus Wareing’s steak pintxos with green olive sauce, while snacking doesn’t get more Spanish than marinated olives with rosemary, red chilli, orange and paprika. No list of Spanish olive dishes is complete without Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, and for a taste of the sun, look no further than olive tapenade-crusted chicken and quinoa with roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil. These Spanish olive recipes are sure to put the olé in your day!

