Food Network

Olive the Above: Irresistible Spanish Olive Recipes

34 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Spanish Olive Recipes

There are so many great Spanish olive recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken breasts with orange-fennel olive relish

Marinated olives with rosemary, red chili, orange and paprika

Pan Seared Chicken with Olives

Olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables

Orange, Fennel, and Black Olive Salad

Tapenade

Fried Olives

A fallback image for Food Network UK

James Cooks A Delicious Olive-Crusted Lamb With Bean Stew | James Martin's Mediterranean

James visits Elounda in Crete, where he prepares a delicious olive-crusted lamb with bean stew and a potato cake with feta and sardines.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Courgette and Olive flatbread

Freshly baked flatbread topped with courgette and sprinkled with cheese, oregano, and black olives. A comfort dish straight from the Med.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Incredible Spanish Olive Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish olive recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Spanish olive ideas bring briny brilliance to every bite! We’ve got top notch brunches, including flatbread with white bean hummus, caramelised onions, black olives and Spanish white anchovies, and Marcus Wareing’s steak pintxos with green olive sauce, while snacking doesn’t get more Spanish than marinated olives with rosemary, red chilli, orange and paprika. No list of Spanish olive dishes is complete without Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, and for a taste of the sun, look no further than olive tapenade-crusted chicken and quinoa with roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil. These Spanish olive recipes are sure to put the olé in your day!

All Recipes

Olive Plait Bread

Granadian Cod and Orange Salad with Olives

Flatbread with White Bean Hummus, Caramelized Onions, Black Olives and Spanish White Anchovies

Olives Bottled with Lemon and Herbs

Courgette and Olive flatbread

Citrus-spiced mixed olives

Potatoes with onions, olives and tomatoes

Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers

Spanish Chicken Cutlets and Olive Rice with Artichokes and Piquillo Peppers

Marinated olives with rosemary, red chilli, orange and paprika

Fried Olives

Marcus Wareing's Steak Pintxos with Green Olive Sauce

Blistered Padron Peppers with Olive-and-Basil Salt

Grilled Tomato and Soppressata Bread

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Poached Salmon Fillets with Asparagus and Warm Olive Sauce

Bobby flay's fra diavolo jambalaya

Olive tapenade crusted chicken and quinoa with roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil

Bolo salad with chorizo, cabrales blue cheese, and tomatoes

Tapenade

Easy Lobster Paella

Escalivada (Roasted Red Pepper and Aubergine)

Orange, Fennel, and Black Olive Salad

quesadillas

Quesadillas

A fallback image for Food Network UK