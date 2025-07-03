Olive the Above: Irresistible Spanish Olive Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish olive recipe, we've got a great selection of olive dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Olive Recipes
There are so many great Spanish olive recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
James Cooks A Delicious Olive-Crusted Lamb With Bean Stew | James Martin's Mediterranean
James visits Elounda in Crete, where he prepares a delicious olive-crusted lamb with bean stew and a potato cake with feta and sardines.
Courgette and Olive flatbread
Freshly baked flatbread topped with courgette and sprinkled with cheese, oregano, and black olives. A comfort dish straight from the Med.Discover Now
Incredible Spanish Olive Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish olive recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Spanish olive ideas bring briny brilliance to every bite! We’ve got top notch brunches, including flatbread with white bean hummus, caramelised onions, black olives and Spanish white anchovies, and Marcus Wareing’s steak pintxos with green olive sauce, while snacking doesn’t get more Spanish than marinated olives with rosemary, red chilli, orange and paprika. No list of Spanish olive dishes is complete without Spanish chicken cutlets and olive rice with artichokes and piquillo peppers, and for a taste of the sun, look no further than olive tapenade-crusted chicken and quinoa with roasted garlic, roasted red peppers and basil. These Spanish olive recipes are sure to put the olé in your day!