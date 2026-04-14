Mediterranean Energy: Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic sun-dried tomato recipe, we've got a great selection of dishes with sun-dried tomatoes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes
There are so many great sun-dried tomato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tomato & Olive Tapenade Tart | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking
Michel Roux shows how to make an absolutely delicious Tomato & Olive Tapenade Tart.
Marcus Wareing's Sobrasada Sausage Rolls with Sun-dried Tomato Ketchup
Michelin-maestro Marcus Wareing's golden-flaked sausage rolls made with sobresada are paired with a delicious sun-dried tomato ketchup for an elegant snack-on-the-go.Discover Now
Spectacular Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple sun-dried tomato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to bring in the sunshine to your cooking? These sun-dried tomato ideas pack a Mediterranean punch in every bite. We’ve got family-friendly weeknight dinners, including pork chops stuffed with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, and turkey meatloaf with feta and sun-dried tomatoes, and if you fancy something lighter, try linguine with sun-dried tomatoes, olives and lemon. If you're seeking sun-dried tomato dishes that are a little left-field, try crostini with sun-dried tomato jam, goat’s cheese and sun-dried tomato profiteroles, and salmon quesadillas with sun-dried tomatoes. These are sun-dried tomato recipes where the flavour really does shine through!