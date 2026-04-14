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Mediterranean Energy: Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes

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Featured Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes

There are so many great sun-dried tomato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Crostini with sun-dried tomato jam

Sun-Dried Tomato and Rosemary Palmiers

air fryer brie

Air Fryer Baked Brie with Pesto, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichoke Hearts

angel hair pasta with sundried tomatoes

Angel Hair with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Goat's Cheese

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Tomato & Olive Tapenade Tart | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking

Michel Roux shows how to make an absolutely delicious Tomato & Olive Tapenade Tart.

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Marcus Wareing's Sobrasada Sausage Rolls with Sun-dried Tomato Ketchup

Michelin-maestro Marcus Wareing's golden-flaked sausage rolls made with sobresada are paired with a delicious sun-dried tomato ketchup for an elegant snack-on-the-go.

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Spectacular Sun-Dried Tomato Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple sun-dried tomato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Ready to bring in the sunshine to your cooking? These sun-dried tomato ideas pack a Mediterranean punch in every bite. We’ve got family-friendly weeknight dinners, including pork chops stuffed with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach, and turkey meatloaf with feta and sun-dried tomatoes, and if you fancy something lighter, try linguine with sun-dried tomatoes, olives and lemon. If you're seeking sun-dried tomato dishes that are a little left-field, try crostini with sun-dried tomato jam, goat’s cheese and sun-dried tomato profiteroles, and salmon quesadillas with sun-dried tomatoes. These are sun-dried tomato recipes where the flavour really does shine through!

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sun dried tomato

Olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables

Pasta with sun-dried tomatoes

Penne with sun-dried tomato pesto

Sun-dried Tomato Bread

Goat's Cheese and Sun-dried Tomato Profiteroles

Crostini with sun-dried tomato jam

Herbed Sundried Tomato Pinwheels

Linguine with Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Olives, and Lemon

Sun-Dried Tomato and Rosemary Palmiers

Sundried Tomato Kebabs

Garlic and Sundried Tomato Corn Muffins

Spinach, feta and sun-dried tomato muffins

Goat's cheese and sun-dried tomato tartines

Puff pastry twists with sun-dried tomato pesto

Marcus Wareing's Sobrasada Sausage Rolls with Sun-dried Tomato Ketchup

air fryer brie

Air Fryer Baked Brie with Pesto, Sundried Tomatoes and Artichoke Hearts

Pesto and Sundried Tomato Camembert Wreath

Feta sun-dried tomato stuffed prosciutto burgers

Chicken with Goat's Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato

angel hair pasta with sundried tomatoes

Angel Hair with Sun-dried Tomatoes and Goat's Cheese

Pasta with Roasted Broccoli, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Roasted asparagus soup with sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan croutons

Balsamic grilled chicken finger sandwiches with sundried tomatoes and herbed goat cheese spread

Salmon quesadillas with sun-dried tomatoes

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