Smoke and Spice: Thai Barbecue Recipes
20 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Thai barbecue recipe, we've got a great selection of BBQ dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Barbecue Recipes
There are so many great Thai barbecue recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri's Spicy Thai Red Beef Curry Recipe | Guy's Big Bite
Guy Fieri shares his recipe for a delicious spicy Thai red beef curry that the whole family will surely love!
Thai BBQ Chicken
Smoky, sticky, and sizzling with flavour, this Thai BBQ chicken recipe brings the perfect balance of sweet heat and charred, caramelised deliciousness to the table!Discover Now
Amazing Thai Barbecue Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai barbecue recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Check out our tantalising Thai barbecue ideas! Start by trying our spicy shrimp kebabs and papaya salad, or grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak with a seriously scrumptious peanut sauce. Talking of peanut sauce, pork satay is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and packed full of smoky flavour. Looking for light and easy Thai barbecue dishes? How about grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai, and the shrimply sensational BBQ prawn and squid with Nam Jim sauce, and for a finger-licking frenzy, you can’t beat sweet and spicy Asian barbecued ribs. Whether you’re cooking for friends or firing up the grill for one, our Thai barbecue recipes make every bite a taste triumph!