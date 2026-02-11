Food Network

Smoke and Spice: Thai Barbecue Recipes

20 recipes
Featured Thai Barbecue Recipes

There are so many great Thai barbecue recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Guy Fieri shares his recipe for a delicious spicy Thai red beef curry that the whole family will surely love!

Smoky, sticky, and sizzling with flavour, this Thai BBQ chicken recipe brings the perfect balance of sweet heat and charred, caramelised deliciousness to the table!

Amazing Thai Barbecue Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai barbecue recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Check out our tantalising Thai barbecue ideas! Start by trying our spicy shrimp kebabs and papaya salad, or grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak with a seriously scrumptious peanut sauce. Talking of peanut sauce, pork satay is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and packed full of smoky flavour. Looking for light and easy Thai barbecue dishes? How about grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai, and the shrimply sensational BBQ prawn and squid with Nam Jim sauce, and for a finger-licking frenzy, you can’t beat sweet and spicy Asian barbecued ribs. Whether you’re cooking for friends or firing up the grill for one, our Thai barbecue recipes make every bite a taste triumph!

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

asian barbecued ribs

Sweet and Spicy Asian Barbecued Ribs

Chicken and Pork Satay Skewers

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Pork Satay

New Thai BBQ Chicken (Gai Yang)

Tom Kerridge's BBQ Thai Style Starter

Roasted Vegetables with Thai Vinaigrette (Thailand)

Green papaya salad and lemongrass chicken

Thai BBQ chicken

Sesame Roasted Aubergine (Thai)

Spicy Shrimp Kebabs and Papaya Salad

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Tiger Prawn Yum with Lemongrass

Steamed Fish with Lime and Green Chillies

Grilled Steak and Papaya Salad

Ty's Thai Salad

Grilled Thai Beef Salad

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai

