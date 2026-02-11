Check out our tantalising Thai barbecue ideas! Start by trying our spicy shrimp kebabs and papaya salad, or grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak with a seriously scrumptious peanut sauce. Talking of peanut sauce, pork satay is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser and packed full of smoky flavour. Looking for light and easy Thai barbecue dishes? How about grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai, and the shrimply sensational BBQ prawn and squid with Nam Jim sauce, and for a finger-licking frenzy, you can’t beat sweet and spicy Asian barbecued ribs. Whether you’re cooking for friends or firing up the grill for one, our Thai barbecue recipes make every bite a taste triumph!

Read More