These Thai roast ideas bring a world of spice and sizzle to your oven! A Thai roasted green fish - usually striped sea bass - with a vibrant marinade of lime, coriander, mint and chilli flakes is a dinner party favourite, and talking of parties, nothing goes better with a Thai coco cocktail than roast pork pastry puffs, or coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis. Looking for Thai roast dishes for your midweek repertoire? Try our roast chicken thighs with Asian slaw and Thai-flavoured sesame roasted aubergine, or a quick and easy Thai chicken curry using roast chicken. Whether you’re hosting a feast or spicing up your midweek meals, our Thai roast recipes are Thai-rrific!

