Spice and Easy Thai Roast Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai roast recipe, we've got a great selection of roast dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Roast Recipes
There are so many great Thai roast recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Shares His "Gok Style" Roast Chicken Recipe | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok loves to feed his family and friends! That's why he created a "Gok Style" roast chicken.
Quick Thai Chicken Curry Using Roast Chicken
This quick Thai chicken curry turns leftover roast chicken into a weeknight wonder that’s ready in minutes and tastes like a slow-cooked classic.Discover Now
Amazing Thai Roast Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai roast recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Thai roast ideas bring a world of spice and sizzle to your oven! A Thai roasted green fish - usually striped sea bass - with a vibrant marinade of lime, coriander, mint and chilli flakes is a dinner party favourite, and talking of parties, nothing goes better with a Thai coco cocktail than roast pork pastry puffs, or coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis. Looking for Thai roast dishes for your midweek repertoire? Try our roast chicken thighs with Asian slaw and Thai-flavoured sesame roasted aubergine, or a quick and easy Thai chicken curry using roast chicken. Whether you’re hosting a feast or spicing up your midweek meals, our Thai roast recipes are Thai-rrific!