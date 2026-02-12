Food Network

Spice and Easy Thai Roast Recipes

14 recipes
Featured Thai Roast Recipes

There are so many great Thai roast recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Roast Chicken Thigh Served with Asian Slaw

Roasted Vegetables with Thai Vinaigrette (Thailand)

Roast Pork Pastry Puffs

Coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis

Gok Shares His "Gok Style" Roast Chicken Recipe | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok loves to feed his family and friends! That's why he created a "Gok Style" roast chicken.

Quick Thai Chicken Curry Using Roast Chicken

This quick Thai chicken curry turns leftover roast chicken into a weeknight wonder that’s ready in minutes and tastes like a slow-cooked classic.

Amazing Thai Roast Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai roast recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Thai roast ideas bring a world of spice and sizzle to your oven! A Thai roasted green fish - usually striped sea bass - with a vibrant marinade of lime, coriander, mint and chilli flakes is a dinner party favourite, and talking of parties, nothing goes better with a Thai coco cocktail than roast pork pastry puffs, or coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis. Looking for Thai roast dishes for your midweek repertoire? Try our roast chicken thighs with Asian slaw and Thai-flavoured sesame roasted aubergine, or a quick and easy Thai chicken curry using roast chicken. Whether you’re hosting a feast or spicing up your midweek meals, our Thai roast recipes are Thai-rrific!

Thai Roast Chicken (Nong Gai Op)

Spicy Thai Red Curry Chicken Casserole

Roasted Vegetables with Thai Vinaigrette (Thailand)

thai roasted fish

Thai Roasted Green Fish

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Coconut Shrimp with Curried Tomato, Lime and Roasted Garlic Coulis

Ginger-garlic fish in parchment

Sesame Roasted Aubergine (Thai)

Coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis

Roast Chicken Thigh Served with Asian Slaw

Quails and Noodle Salad

Roast Pork Pastry Puffs

Quick Thai Chicken Curry Using Roast Chicken

Roast beef in four-spiced chilli oil

