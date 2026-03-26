Thai Shrimp Recipes That Truly Pack a Punch
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If you're looking for a classic Thai shrimp recipe, we've got a great selection of shrimp dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Shrimp Recipes
There are so many great Thai shrimp recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.
Thai Green Prawn Curry
Bring Thailand to your kitchen with a green prawn curry that’s vibrant andf zesty, silky and creamy, and ready in minutes!Discover Now
Sensational Thai Shrimp Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai shrimp recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Thai shrimp ideas bring a splash of coastal flavour and a burst of Thai spice to every dinner table! Bring the heat with ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns, a sizzling chilli prawn stir-fry, or spicy Thai grilled prawns with a sour mango salad, and for something light, try som tum, a tasty Thai papaya salad. Midweek family favourites include fast and easy coconut prawns, and a prawn pad Thai, while no list of Thai prawn dishes is complete without the iconic Thai green prawn curry. Fakeaway your takeaway with Thai-style fish and chips, and for the true taste of Thailand, look no further than tiger prawn yum with lemongrass, or Thai fried rice with prawns. Our Thai shrimp recipes are ‘shrimply’ irresistible!