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Thai Shrimp Recipes That Truly Pack a Punch

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Featured Thai Shrimp Recipes

There are so many great Thai shrimp recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns

Thai-Style Fish and Chips

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Coconut Shrimp with Curried Tomato, Lime and Roasted Garlic Coulis

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Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.

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Thai Green Prawn Curry

Bring Thailand to your kitchen with a green prawn curry that’s vibrant andf zesty, silky and creamy, and ready in minutes!

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Sensational Thai Shrimp Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai shrimp recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Thai shrimp ideas bring a splash of coastal flavour and a burst of Thai spice to every dinner table! Bring the heat with ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns, a sizzling chilli prawn stir-fry, or spicy Thai grilled prawns with a sour mango salad, and for something light, try som tum, a tasty Thai papaya salad. Midweek family favourites include fast and easy coconut prawns, and a prawn pad Thai, while no list of Thai prawn dishes is complete without the iconic Thai green prawn curry. Fakeaway your takeaway with Thai-style fish and chips, and for the true taste of Thailand, look no further than tiger prawn yum with lemongrass, or Thai fried rice with prawns. Our Thai shrimp recipes are ‘shrimply’ irresistible!

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Thai
Main Course
Dinner
prawn
shrimp
curry
Stir Fry

Coconut Shrimp with Curried Tomato, Lime and Roasted Garlic Coulis

Grilled Shrimp with Asian Style Cocktail Sauce

Spicy Shrimp Kebabs and Papaya Salad

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad

Chilli Prawn Stir-Fry

Red curry marinated prawns

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Thai Green Prawn Curry

Lamb Massaman

Thai-Style Fish and Chips

Tiger Prawn Yum with Lemongrass

Ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns

Thai Fried Rice with Prawns

Thai Red Curry Paste

Som Tum (Thai Papaya Salad)

Spicy Green Papaya Salad

Thai Prawn Stir-Fry

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