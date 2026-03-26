These Thai shrimp ideas bring a splash of coastal flavour and a burst of Thai spice to every dinner table! Bring the heat with ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns, a sizzling chilli prawn stir-fry, or spicy Thai grilled prawns with a sour mango salad, and for something light, try som tum, a tasty Thai papaya salad. Midweek family favourites include fast and easy coconut prawns, and a prawn pad Thai, while no list of Thai prawn dishes is complete without the iconic Thai green prawn curry. Fakeaway your takeaway with Thai-style fish and chips, and for the true taste of Thailand, look no further than tiger prawn yum with lemongrass, or Thai fried rice with prawns. Our Thai shrimp recipes are ‘shrimply’ irresistible!

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