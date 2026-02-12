Small Plates, Big Personality: Thai Side Dish Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai side dish recipe, we've got a great selection of side dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Looking to Thai up your dinner spread with some awesome accompaniments? These Thai side dish ideas are the secret to turning any meal into a full-on Eastern feast!
From a crunchy green papaya salad with prawn and pork to coconut jasmine rice that’s anything but plain, every dish packs that perfect balance of sweet, sour and spice. Need something to serve with your curries or grilled meats? Try roasted vegetables with Thai vinaigrette, stir-fried tofu with roasted peanuts, or a Thai-style pineapple stack. Want to take things to the next level? Check out Michelin quality Thai side dishes including Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes.
Whether you’ve got guests, or you want to spice up a weeknight dinner, our Thai side dish recipes are the main event!
Featured Thai Side Dish Recipes
There are so many great Thai side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes An Easy, Quick And Delicious Singapore-Style Egg Noodles | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok teaches you how to prepare easy and quick Asian meals. One of his favourites is this delicious Singapore-style egg noodle dish.
Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes
These fresh, fragrant fish cakes make a beautiful snack or starter, complemented by a crunchy salad garnish with a chilli kick. Don't forget the lime and condiments - they're the secret for a fully Thai vibe.Discover Now