Small Plates, Big Personality: Thai Side Dish Recipes

37 recipes
Thai Side Dish Recipes

Looking to Thai up your dinner spread with some awesome accompaniments? These Thai side dish ideas are the secret to turning any meal into a full-on Eastern feast!

From a crunchy green papaya salad with prawn and pork to coconut jasmine rice that’s anything but plain, every dish packs that perfect balance of sweet, sour and spice. Need something to serve with your curries or grilled meats? Try roasted vegetables with Thai vinaigrette, stir-fried tofu with roasted peanuts, or a Thai-style pineapple stack. Want to take things to the next level? Check out Michelin quality Thai side dishes including Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes.

Whether you’ve got guests, or you want to spice up a weeknight dinner, our Thai side dish recipes are the main event!

Featured Thai Side Dish Recipes

There are so many great Thai side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes

Prawn Spring Rolls with Cucumber-Yoghurt Dip

Fried Vegetable Noodles

iceberg lettuce

Iceberg Lettuce with Carrot Ginger Soy Dressing with Corriander and Red Thai Chiles

Sesame Roasted Aubergine (Thai)

Spiced Pork Noodles

Buckwheat Noodles with Tenderstem Broccoli and Dipping Sauce

Bamboo Salad with Crispy Noodles

These fresh, fragrant fish cakes make a beautiful snack or starter, complemented by a crunchy salad garnish with a chilli kick. Don't forget the lime and condiments - they're the secret for a fully Thai vibe.

Classic Thai Side Dish Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai side dish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Showstopping sides? Try these tasty Thai side dish ideas! Discover the true taste of Thailand with plump udon noodles in Thai green curry with aubergine, or stir-fried pak boong, and for something fabulously fiery, try iceberg lettuce with carrot ginger soy dressing with coriander and red Thai chillies. No list of Thai side dishes is complete without oodles of noodles, and we’ve got spiced pork noodles, buckwheat noodles with tenderstem broccoli and dipping sauce, and Thai peanut noodles with confetti. Looking to party in style? Try Thai red curry Scotch eggs, or flavour packed ginger soy lime marinated prawns. Big on flavour, easy to make, and sure to impress, our Thai side dish recipes are truly terrific.

All Recipes

Prawn Spring Rolls with Cucumber-Yoghurt Dip

Prawn and Brussels Sprout Spring Rolls with Sesame Ginger Dipping Sauce

spring onion and sesame noodles

Tom Kerridge's Spring Onion and Sesame Noodles

Turmeric Tofu Noodles by Mary McCartney

Chicken Satay Stir Fry

Pineapple with Bean Sprouts

Fried Vegetable Noodles

Satay chicken salad wraps

Roasted Vegetables with Thai Vinaigrette (Thailand)

Mieng tuna

Green papaya salad with prawn & pork

iceberg lettuce

Coconut rice

Steamed Eggs (Kai Toon)

Sesame Roasted Aubergine (Thai)

Vegetable rolls with chilli mayonnaise

Stir-Fried Tofu with Roasted Peanuts

Stir-fried vegetable wraps

Spiced Pork Noodles

Buckwheat Noodles with Tenderstem Broccoli and Dipping Sauce

Chicken and Pork Satay Skewers

Stir-fried ‘Pak Boong’

Broccoli and Sweet Potato Spring Rolls

