Thai Side Dish Recipes

Looking to Thai up your dinner spread with some awesome accompaniments? These Thai side dish ideas are the secret to turning any meal into a full-on Eastern feast!

From a crunchy green papaya salad with prawn and pork to coconut jasmine rice that’s anything but plain, every dish packs that perfect balance of sweet, sour and spice. Need something to serve with your curries or grilled meats? Try roasted vegetables with Thai vinaigrette, stir-fried tofu with roasted peanuts, or a Thai-style pineapple stack. Want to take things to the next level? Check out Michelin quality Thai side dishes including Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes.

Whether you’ve got guests, or you want to spice up a weeknight dinner, our Thai side dish recipes are the main event!