Subtle Heat: Modern Thai Soup Ideas

10 recipes
Featured Thai Soup Recipes

There are so many great Thai soup recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Thai Breakfast Soup

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

Asian Mushroom Soup

Khao Tom (Thai Pork Porridge)

How To Make Crab And Sweetcorn Soup With Wonton Crackers | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok is sharing his favourite soup recipes! From the simple crab and sweetcorn soup to Gok's own version of classic tom yum soup.

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Light, fragrant, and deeply satisfying, Nigella's iconic Thai chicken noodle soup is a bowlful of comfort with a spicy, citrusy kick.

Sensational Thai Soup Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai soup recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Feeling ‘souper’ adventurous? These Thai soup ideas are the ultimate comfort food with a kick! Start the day in style with a Thai breakfast soup, packed with fish, eggs, coriander, garlic oil and chilli vinegar, and for one of the all-time classic Thai soup dishes that’s sure impress your guests, nothing beats an iconic Thai curry noodle soup. For a lighter lunch, a fragrant lemongrass, pork ball, prawn and noodle soup is just the ticket, and speaking of noodles, a slow-cooker chicken noodle soup is a weeknight family favourite. Whether you’re craving spice, comfort or something soothingly exotic, our Thai soup recipes will bowl you over every time!

