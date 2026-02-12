Feeling ‘souper’ adventurous? These Thai soup ideas are the ultimate comfort food with a kick! Start the day in style with a Thai breakfast soup, packed with fish, eggs, coriander, garlic oil and chilli vinegar, and for one of the all-time classic Thai soup dishes that’s sure impress your guests, nothing beats an iconic Thai curry noodle soup. For a lighter lunch, a fragrant lemongrass, pork ball, prawn and noodle soup is just the ticket, and speaking of noodles, a slow-cooker chicken noodle soup is a weeknight family favourite. Whether you’re craving spice, comfort or something soothingly exotic, our Thai soup recipes will bowl you over every time!

