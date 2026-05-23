Tasty Tuna Salad Dishes

Dive into an ocean of flavour with these incredible tuna salad ideas.

From a classic tuna and vegetable salad to a fresh and punchy tart and crunchy fresh tuna salad, these plates are the catch of the day. Ditch the sad sandwiches and up your packed lunch game with a Japanese-inspired edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna, or a tuna pasta salad with hot sauce. If you’re looking for a classic Mediterranean brunch option, how about a white bean tuna salad with capers and red wine vinegar. No list of tuna salad dishes is complete without an iconic tuna tartare, while for pure comfort, a tuna melt hits the spot perfectly.

From bright, briny bowls to comforting lunchbox heroes, these tuna salad recipes are the cat’s whiskers.