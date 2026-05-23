Food Network

Tuna Salad Recipes

30 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Tasty Tuna Salad Dishes

Dive into an ocean of flavour with these incredible tuna salad ideas.

From a classic tuna and vegetable salad to a fresh and punchy tart and crunchy fresh tuna salad, these plates are the catch of the day. Ditch the sad sandwiches and up your packed lunch game with a Japanese-inspired edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna, or a tuna pasta salad with hot sauce. If you’re looking for a classic Mediterranean brunch option, how about a white bean tuna salad with capers and red wine vinegar. No list of tuna salad dishes is complete without an iconic tuna tartare, while for pure comfort, a tuna melt hits the spot perfectly.

From bright, briny bowls to comforting lunchbox heroes, these tuna salad recipes are the cat’s whiskers. 

Featured Tuna Salad Recipes

There are so many great tuna salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tuna and Avocado on Toast with Crunchy Slaw and Five-Spice Oranges

Curried tuna salad

Penne with Tuna and Wilted Romaine

White bean tuna salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Guy Fieri's Son Makes Him A Spicy Tuna Poke With Wonton Chips | Guy's Ranch Kitchen

For Guy’s Surf ’n’ Turf-themed dinner, Hunter Fieri is making his dad a delicious spicy tuna poke with wonton chips.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Tom Kerridge's Tuna Tartare Salad

Tom's recipe is all about raw ingredients so make sure yours are extra fresh to maximise flavour in this amazingly clean, crisp and super speedy salad.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Delicious Tuna Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple tuna salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make a splash with these tuna salad ideas. Kick things off with a crisp peppered tuna with Nicoise salad, or go bold with salmon and tuna tataki for plenty of bite. Tom Kerridge’s tuna tartare salad is mouthwatering Michelin-style magic, and if you’re looking for the definition of summertime eats, how about tuna and avocado on toast with crunchy slaw and five-spice oranges. It’s not a proper list of tuna salad recipes without a classic curried tuna salad, while for the best in bread, don’t miss a tuna and artichoke panini, tuna and crab wraps, or a tuna ‘everything’ bagel packed with sweet tomatoes, fresh cream cheese, crunchy lettuce and the zing of lemon juice. Our tuna salad recipes are the ‘reel’ deal!

All Recipes

Tart and Crunchy Fresh Tuna Salad

Tom Kerridge's Tuna Tartare Salad

PEPPADEW® Tuna in Jar Salad

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Tuna Nicoise Sandwich

Tuna tataki salad

Tuna salad undone

Penne with Tuna and Wilted Romaine

Tuna bread salad

White bean tuna salad

Tuna and artichoke panini

Tuna and Crab Wraps

Tuna and vegetable salad

tuna everything bagel

Tuna Everything Bagel

Tuna salad

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Tuna tartare

Curried tuna salad

Peppered Tuna with Nicoise Salad

Tuna Pasta Salad

Tuna Melt

Nicoise Salad

Tuna and Avocado on Toast with Crunchy Slaw and Five-Spice Oranges

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Tuna Salad Bowl

A fallback image for Food Network UK