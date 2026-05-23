Tuna Salad Recipes
If you're looking for a classic tuna salad recipe, we've got a great selection of tuna salad ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Tasty Tuna Salad Dishes
Dive into an ocean of flavour with these incredible tuna salad ideas.
From a classic tuna and vegetable salad to a fresh and punchy tart and crunchy fresh tuna salad, these plates are the catch of the day. Ditch the sad sandwiches and up your packed lunch game with a Japanese-inspired edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna, or a tuna pasta salad with hot sauce. If you’re looking for a classic Mediterranean brunch option, how about a white bean tuna salad with capers and red wine vinegar. No list of tuna salad dishes is complete without an iconic tuna tartare, while for pure comfort, a tuna melt hits the spot perfectly.
From bright, briny bowls to comforting lunchbox heroes, these tuna salad recipes are the cat’s whiskers.
Featured Tuna Salad Recipes
There are so many great tuna salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri's Son Makes Him A Spicy Tuna Poke With Wonton Chips | Guy's Ranch Kitchen
For Guy’s Surf ’n’ Turf-themed dinner, Hunter Fieri is making his dad a delicious spicy tuna poke with wonton chips.
Tom Kerridge's Tuna Tartare Salad
Tom's recipe is all about raw ingredients so make sure yours are extra fresh to maximise flavour in this amazingly clean, crisp and super speedy salad.Discover Now