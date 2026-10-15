Recipes from Venezuela

Whether you want a nostalgic taste of home, or to discover the joy of Venezuelan recipes for the first time, you’re in the right place.

Venezuelan dishes are a mix of Native and Latin American, West African, Caribbean and European influences but perhaps the dish most associated with Venezuela are arepas, a type of stuffed flatbread made with maize or cornflour. One of the most popular varieties is reina pepiada arepas filled with a creamy salad of chicken, avocado and mayonnaise. Cachapas, a maize pancake typically filled with cheese or fried pork chicharrón, are also very popular, and for pure indulgence, torta bejarana is a plantain cake sweetened with unrefined cane sugar.

These Venezuelan recipes are a fiesta of fabulous flavours!