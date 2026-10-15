Venezuelan Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Venezuelan recipe, we've got a great selection of dishes from Venezuela to ensure you dine in style.
Recipes from Venezuela
Whether you want a nostalgic taste of home, or to discover the joy of Venezuelan recipes for the first time, you’re in the right place.
Venezuelan dishes are a mix of Native and Latin American, West African, Caribbean and European influences but perhaps the dish most associated with Venezuela are arepas, a type of stuffed flatbread made with maize or cornflour. One of the most popular varieties is reina pepiada arepas filled with a creamy salad of chicken, avocado and mayonnaise. Cachapas, a maize pancake typically filled with cheese or fried pork chicharrón, are also very popular, and for pure indulgence, torta bejarana is a plantain cake sweetened with unrefined cane sugar.
These Venezuelan recipes are a fiesta of fabulous flavours!
Featured Venezuelan Recipes
There are so many great recipes from Venezuela out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri Eats The BEST Venezuelan Arepas In Puerto Rico | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri is wowed by a pair of Venezuelans who have started an arepa joint in Puerto Rico reflecting the tastes of their home country.
Tequeños with Guasacaca (Venezuelan Fried Cheese Sticks with Avocado Sauce)
It's not a party without these classic Venezuelan tequeños!Discover Now