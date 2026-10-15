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Venezuelan Recipes

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Recipes from Venezuela

Whether you want a nostalgic taste of home, or to discover the joy of Venezuelan recipes for the first time, you’re in the right place.

Venezuelan dishes are a mix of Native and Latin American, West African, Caribbean and European influences but perhaps the dish most associated with Venezuela are arepas, a type of stuffed flatbread made with maize or cornflour. One of the most popular varieties is reina pepiada arepas filled with a creamy salad of chicken, avocado and mayonnaise. Cachapas, a maize pancake typically filled with cheese or fried pork chicharrón, are also very popular, and for pure indulgence, torta bejarana is a plantain cake sweetened with unrefined cane sugar.

These Venezuelan recipes are a fiesta of fabulous flavours!

Featured Venezuelan Recipes

There are so many great recipes from Venezuela out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Pasticho

Hallacas

Cheese-Stuffed Arepas

Patacon Maracucho

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Guy Fieri Eats The BEST Venezuelan Arepas In Puerto Rico | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri is wowed by a pair of Venezuelans who have started an arepa joint in Puerto Rico reflecting the tastes of their home country.

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Tequeños with Guasacaca (Venezuelan Fried Cheese Sticks with Avocado Sauce)

It's not a party without these classic Venezuelan tequeños!

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Incredible Recipes from Venezuela

Whether you're looking for simple Venezuelan recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Venezuelan recipes are a melting pot of mouthwatering marvels. Unlike the chilli heat of other Latin American cuisines, Venezuelan recipes focus on sweet, salty and savoury contrasts that have become one of the world’s most exciting food scenes. Tequeños with guasacaca are deep-fried cheese sticks with avocado sauce, and some say you can tell how good a party will be by how good the tequeños are! Patacon matacucho is a street food sandwich using twice-fried green plantains instead of bread, and it’s not Chrtistmas in Venezuela without hallacas, traditional tamales filled with a meat stew as well as peppers, onions and olives. Our Venezuelan recipes are so good, they’ll have everyone coming back for seconds!

All Recipes

Tequeños with Guasacaca (Venezuelan Fried Cheese Sticks with Avocado Sauce)

Pasticho

Vuelve a la Vida (Venezuelan Seafood Cocktail)

Patacon Maracucho

Cachapas (Venezuelan Corn Pancakes)

Hallacas

Torta Bejarana (Sweet Plantain Cake)

Reina Pepiada Arepas (Arepas with Chicken-Avocado Salad)

Arepas de Harina (Venezuelan Flour Arepas)

Cheese-Stuffed Arepas

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