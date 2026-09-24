"Arepas are as Venezuelan as it gets. Most households always have some on hand, whether to use for sandwiches as a main meal, or to eat on the side. The corncake version gets most of the attention, but this version from the Los Andes region of Venezuela is my favourite. Arepas Andinas, also known as arepas de harina (flour), get their name because unlike their cornmeal counterparts, these are made with all-purpose and whole-wheat flour. The result is a wider, thinner pocket that can hold more filling, which is clutch if you're trying to fill these up with black beans like I usually am."