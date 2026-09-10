3-Ingredient Sausage Casserole
4.00
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Ree was challenged by a friend to devise an easy dinner with just 3 ingredients. This sausage casserole was the result. The only thing you need to remember is to thaw the puff pastry the night before you want to make it.
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Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C. Place a sheet pan in the oven to preheat.
- Brown the sausage in a large pan over medium-high heat, 5 to 6 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the browned sausage to a bowl. Mix the cream cheese into the sausage while it is still warm, until incorporated.
- Lay the first puff pastry sheet on a piece of parchment paper. Top with the sausage cream cheese mixture. Spread the mixture into an even layer, leaving a small border (about 1/2 inch) around the edge of the puff pastry. Top with the remaining sheet of puff pastry.
- Carefully remove the preheated sheet pan from the oven. Using the parchment to help, slide the casserole and the parchment onto the sheet pan. Place in the oven and bake until golden, 30 to 32 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let cool slightly, 7 to 8 minutes. Slice into squares and serve warm.
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