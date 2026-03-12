Spam Fried Rice
4.00
(1)
Spam fried rice is a popular dish in Hawaii. This version is quick and easy and a great way to use up leftover rice and pantry staples.
Ingredients
Spicy BBQ Aioli:
Method
- Heat the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the butter has melted and the oil is hot, add the Spam and bell peppers. Cook until the Spam becomes crispy, about 5 minutes.
- Add the whites of the scallions, garlic, ginger and rice. Stir together and cook until the rice begins to crisp and brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the pineapple, peas, soy, honey and lime juice. Stir together and continue to cook until everything comes together, another minute. Add to a platter and sprinkle over the sesame seeds and reserved scallion greens.
- For the spicy BBQ aioli: Quickly mix together the mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, sesame oil and Asian chile sauce. Drizzle over the fried rice before digging in.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
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