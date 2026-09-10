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Ingredients
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5-Ingredient Prawn Risotto

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This prawn risotto uses the shrimp shells and tails to create a flavourful stock that will infuse into the rice as it cooks! The bright lemon combined with the homemade stock and peppery rocket creates a taste that’s so bold, you’ll never believe it only took 5 ingredients to make!

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Ingredients

Method

  1. Put the prawn shells and tails, 3 cloves of garlic, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium saucepan. Cover with 1.68L of water and bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.
  2. Strain the prawn broth into a large liquid measuring cup. Discard the shells and garlic. You should be left with 6 cups of broth. If the broth reduced more, just supplement with a little extra water to yield 1.44L. Add the broth back into the empty saucepan and keep warm over low heat.  
  3. Heat a large straight-sided skillet or braiser over medium-high heat. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the chopped shrimp and sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are pink, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, thinly slice the remaining 3 cloves of garlic and set aside. Transfer the cooked shrimp to a plate and set aside.  
  4. Reduce the heat to medium low and add 1 tablespoon of oil if the skillet is too dry, then add the sliced garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant and just starting to soften, about 1 minute. Stir in the arborio rice until coated with the oil. Add the lemon juice and cook, stirring occasionally, until it has been mostly absorbed, about 2 minutes.  
  5. Ladle 240ml of the warm stock into the rice and cook, stirring gently without stopping, until the rice has absorbed the liquid, 2 to 3 minutes; you will know it's time to add more stock when you move the rice aside and no liquid pools in the centre. 
  6. Repeat this process, adding more stock a ladleful at a time, until the rice is al dente and creamy, 20 to 25 minutes. If you run out of broth before the risotto is at its desired doneness, add some water.  
  7. Stir in the rocket, prawn and half of the lemon zest and cook until the rocket wilts slightly.  
  8. Serve topped with the remaining lemon zest.


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