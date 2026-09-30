Keshia Sakarah's Spiced Bun
4.00
(1)
Rich, dark and packed with warming spice, Keshia's traditional Caribbean bun is made with dried fruit, ginger, treacle and a splash of Guinness for extra depth. Finished with a glossy treacle glaze and served with butter and thick slices of cheese, it’s a comforting sweet treat that’s perfect for sharing.
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Ingredients
Glaze:
To serve:
Method
- Preheat the oven to 150°C fan (350°F) and line a 450 g (1 lb) loaf tin (pan) with baking parchment.
- Combine the flour, baking powder, mixed spice and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the yeast, 1 teaspoon of the sugar and the water, then mix and set aside in a warm place for 15 minutes to allow the yeast to activate.
- Melt the butter in a saucepan over a low heat, then add the remaining sugar, the treacle, vanilla and Guinness or malt drink. Stir until the butter has totally melted and the sugar has dissolved,then set aside to cool. Add the dried mixed fruits and ginger to the flour mixture and combine, ensuring the fruits are evenly distributed throughout.
- Add the egg, orange zest and juice and browning (if using) and slowly stir together. Gradually pour in the cooled yeast mixture, then the Guinness mixture. Mix well to create a silky brown batter. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and bake for 1½ hours, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tin.
- Meanwhile, prepare the glaze. Combine the treacle and water in a small saucepan and warm over a low heat until it begins to bubble. Using a pastry brush, spread the glaze over the top of the bun, then leave to set. Once no longer sticky, slice into thick pieces and serve with butter and thick slices of cheese.
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