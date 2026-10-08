Andrew Wong's Har Gao Prawn Dumplings
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Har Gao is one of the most recognisable dim sum dishes in the world, famous for its translucent wrapper and juicy prawn filling. In this recipe, the mouth-watering filling is infused with spring onion and ginger, taking Andrew back to Sunday afternoons with family and friends. Although mastering Har Gao takes a bit of patience and practice, it’s worth the extra effort!
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Ingredients
For the Har Gao Prawn Filling:
For the Har Gao pastry:
Equipment:
Method
- To make the filling; place the prawns, vegetable fat, sugar, potato starch, sesame oil, salt, white pepper and ginger and spring onion water into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook.
- Mix for approximately 10 minutes until the filling becomes sticky and well bound, while still retaining texture.
- Refrigerate until ready to assemble.
- To make the pastry; Place the dry har gao pastry ingredients in a mixer fitted with a dough hook. With the machine running, slowly pour in enough of the boiling water, at a rate of 50ml every 45 seconds, until a dough forms. It is very important to add the water slowly to avoid overcooking the dough and making it overly stiff. When the dough is just moist enough to bind together, add the oil and knead for a further minute.
- Transfer the dough to a wooden board and knead by hand for about 2–3 minutes until smooth and elastic.
- Stretch and push the dough to check the elasticity. If not using immediately, wrap the dough tightly in clingfilm to prevent it drying out.
- Remove a 100g section of the dough and roll into a long sausage shape. Keep the remaining dough tightly wrapped in clingfilm.
- Divide the dough sausage into 5g portions and roll each into a ball, then push down on them with the palm of your hand to form rounds.
- Using an oiled meat cleaver, draw the side of the blade over a dough round in an arching action to spread it into a 7cm-diameter circle – you will need to repeat the action several times before the dough is the required thickness (you should just be able to see through it).
- Carefully scrape the dough off the board with the cleaver.
- Place about 20g of the filling in the centre of the pastry circle.
- Fold the pastry in half to cover the filling and press between your thumb and forefinger at the 12 o’clock position on the pastry circle just beyond the filling to seal.
- Starting from the left of this point, fold the pastry over at 5mm intervals to make 7 pleats around that side of the semicircle.
- Repeat on the other side to make 6 pleats.
- You should now have a total of 13 pleats, and each pleat should radiate from the central 12 o’clock position in a fan arrangement.
- Seal the dumpling pleats by rotating the dumpling anticlockwise at a 45-degree angle and pressing the dough between your thumb and forefinger.
- To cook the dumplings; arrange the dumplings in a lined bamboo steamer, leaving space between each one, and sit the basket on top of an empty one.
- Steam over high heat for approximately 5 minutes, or until the pastry becomes translucent and the internal temperature reaches 60°C.
dapted from A. Wong – The Cookbook: Extraordinary Dim Sum, Exceptional Street Food & Unexpected Chinese Dishes from Sichuan to Yunnan by Andrew Wong.
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