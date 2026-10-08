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Overview
Ingredients
Method

Andrew Wong's Tea-Smoked Banana and Soy Caramel Crumble

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Celebrating Chef Andrew's Chinese and British roots, this dessert is a real crowd pleaser. Gently smoking the bananas gives them a distinct flavour whilst the addition of soy in the caramel adds a touch of umami.

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Ingredients

  • For the Almond Crumble:

  • For the Tea-Smoked Banana:

  • For the Soy Caramel:

  • Equipment:

Method

  1. Begin by smoking the bananas. Line a wok with two layers of foil.
  2. Combine the rice, caster sugar and tea leaves and spread over the foil.
  3. Heat until heavy smoke begins to form.
  4. Turn off the heat and place the bananas in the upper layer of a bamboo steamer.
  5. Smoke for 10 minutes, then cover and leave for another 10 minutes.
  6. Meanwhile, to make the crumble topping; 
  7. Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 4).
  8. Combine the flour, ground almonds and caster sugar in a bowl.
  9. Rub in the butter using your fingertips until crumbly.
  10. Spread onto a baking tray and bake for 25 minutes.
  11. Allow to cool completely.
  12. To make the soy caramel; combine the sugar and water in a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat.
  13. Allow the sugar to dissolve without stirring.
  14. Increase the heat until the syrup reaches a deep caramel colour.
  15. Stir in the butter, followed by the cream.
  16. Cook until smooth and glossy. Then add the soy sauce to finish. 
  17. To assemble, spoon a small amount of caramel into the center of individual cast iron dishes, or one larger oven-proof serving dish. 
  18. Slice the bananas 1cm slices and arrange on top of the caramel to cover – reserving one banana for the topping. 
  19. Spread the crumble mixture over the top of the bananas to cover. Bake in the oven for 15minutes until golden. 
  20. To make the topping, arrange the remaining banana slices in a circle, either 4 individual ones or one larger one depending on your dish, and sprinkle sugar over the top. 
  21. Caramelize using a blowtorch, of place under the grill for 30 seconds until golden. 
  22. When the crumble is cooked, place the topping on top and serve with vanilla ice cream. 


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