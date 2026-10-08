Andrew Wong's Tea-Smoked Banana and Soy Caramel Crumble
4.00
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Celebrating Chef Andrew's Chinese and British roots, this dessert is a real crowd pleaser. Gently smoking the bananas gives them a distinct flavour whilst the addition of soy in the caramel adds a touch of umami.
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Ingredients
For the Almond Crumble:
For the Tea-Smoked Banana:
For the Soy Caramel:
Equipment:
Method
- Begin by smoking the bananas. Line a wok with two layers of foil.
- Combine the rice, caster sugar and tea leaves and spread over the foil.
- Heat until heavy smoke begins to form.
- Turn off the heat and place the bananas in the upper layer of a bamboo steamer.
- Smoke for 10 minutes, then cover and leave for another 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, to make the crumble topping;
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 4).
- Combine the flour, ground almonds and caster sugar in a bowl.
- Rub in the butter using your fingertips until crumbly.
- Spread onto a baking tray and bake for 25 minutes.
- Allow to cool completely.
- To make the soy caramel; combine the sugar and water in a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat.
- Allow the sugar to dissolve without stirring.
- Increase the heat until the syrup reaches a deep caramel colour.
- Stir in the butter, followed by the cream.
- Cook until smooth and glossy. Then add the soy sauce to finish.
- To assemble, spoon a small amount of caramel into the center of individual cast iron dishes, or one larger oven-proof serving dish.
- Slice the bananas 1cm slices and arrange on top of the caramel to cover – reserving one banana for the topping.
- Spread the crumble mixture over the top of the bananas to cover. Bake in the oven for 15minutes until golden.
- To make the topping, arrange the remaining banana slices in a circle, either 4 individual ones or one larger one depending on your dish, and sprinkle sugar over the top.
- Caramelize using a blowtorch, of place under the grill for 30 seconds until golden.
- When the crumble is cooked, place the topping on top and serve with vanilla ice cream.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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