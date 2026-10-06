Slow Cooker Pumpkin Spice Porridge
4.00
(1)
Many autumnal flavours come together in this creamy breakfast dish. The slow cooker does the work of simmering nutrition-dense steel-cut oats with pumpkin puree, maple syrup and warm spices. It's topped with sliced pears and dried cranberries for added sweetness and roasted sliced almonds for crunch.
Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: an 8-litre slow cooker
- Add the milk, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, pumpkin purée and 950ml water to the slow cooker and stir until well combined. Cook on low for 7–8 hours, until the oats are tender and the porridge is very creamy.
- Divide the porridge between four bowls. Top each serving with sliced pear, dried cranberries and almonds, then drizzle with a little extra milk and maple syrup to serve.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
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