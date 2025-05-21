Combine all the ingredients for the batter in a large bowl and whisk until smooth. Heat 2 tbsp of the mustard oil in a small pan over a high heat. When very hot, carefully pour the oil into the batter (this step is optional, but it really helps release the complexity of the spices in the batter).. Alternatively, add the mustard oil cold if you do not want to go through the hassle of heating it. Give the batter a minute to cool, then add the paneer cubes, mixing gently until all the pieces are equally covered. Add the onion and pepper chunks, and stir again to ensure an even coating. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Take a thick metal skewer and start by skewering a piece of onion, then pepper, and lastly a piece of paneer. Repeat this process until the skewer is made up to your desired size and all your ingredients are used up. Here are two methods I recommend for cooking:

To Oven Bake:

Preheat the over to 220°C. Place the skewers on a wire rack set over a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until browned all over.

Optional Step:

Remove from the oven and, holding the end of each skewer with an oven glove or dish towel, char the kebabs directly over the flame of a gas stove to give them a beautiful smoky flavour.

To Barbecue:

Heat your barbecue grill to a medium heat and cook the kebabs, turning until evenly golden brown. This will add that desirable smokiness by default, and is a great way to impress a mixed crowd of vegetarians and meat-eaters without having to prep two separate dishes on two different parts of your barbecue.